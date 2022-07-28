Charge reduced to misdemeanor in crash that killed boy, 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A felony manslaughter charge was reduced to a misdemeanor at a preliminary hearing held this week for a woman whose SUV struck and killed a 13-year-old boy on a motorcycle in northwest Bakersfield, court records show.

Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez is due back in court Aug. 5 for a pretrial conference on manslaughter and reckless driving charges, as well as an infraction of entering an intersection against a red arrow, records show.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Moreno-Gonzalez made a left turn against a red arrow at a malfunctioning traffic light at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads, according to court filings. A motorcycle carrying Nicolas and his stepfather entered the intersection on a green light.

The SUV collided with the motorcycle, killing Nicolas and leaving his stepfather with serious injuries , filings say.

The boy’s biological father is suing the city, alleging the intersection was poorly designed and maintained and has been the scene of numerous collisions.

A trial is scheduled next year.

