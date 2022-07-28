Oak Fire Update: 3,800 Residents Cleared to Return, 39% Contained

gvwire.com
Fresno State Plans $18M in ‘Climate Smart’ Farm Upgrades
Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will receive $18.75 million in one-time funding from the state in its 2022-23 budget to provide infrastructure needed to build programs that prepare future generations for regenerative agriculture practices. This will build long-term stability for food and agricultural systems in the face of changing climate patterns.
Sloan: I Never Intended for Esparza Conversation to Become Public
This is in response to GV Wire’s July 29 story “Fresno Council President ‘a Little Pissant Millennial,’ Ex-City Attorney Reportedly Fumed” and reporter David Taub’s inquiry regarding the circumstances of my conversation with City Council President Nelson Esparza:. First, I will reiterate, what I...
Fresno Murderer Who Fled to Indiana Gets 40-Year Sentence
A man who fled to Indiana after committing a murder at a central Fresno apartment complex in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Monday morning. Abel Echartea, 33, received the sentence for his second-degree shooting murder of Phillip Ozuna, 38, of Fresno on December 23, 2020, at The Parks at Fig Garden Apartments.
Fresno Mom Admits Guilt in Jail Drug Trafficking Conspiracy With Son
Eva Dolores Romero, 55, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony drug trafficking charge involving her jailed son, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, while Romero’s son was a Fresno County Jail inmate, she conspired with him and others outside...
RIP: Jack Hannah, 88, Fresno’s Singing Cowboy, Star Athlete & Coach, TV Pitchman
Valley legend Jack Hannah, a man of many hats, died on Sunday at the age of 88 after a brief illness his family said. Hannah starred in baseball at Fresno State before rising to Triple-A as a pro pitcher. As a coach, he turned Fresno’s Hoover High School into a baseball powerhouse. And then he co-founded the award-winning cowboy singing group Sons of the San Joaquin.
