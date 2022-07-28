ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Ultimate Summer Boat Day In Nashville

Boating is fun no matter the time of year, summer is one of those exceptions that make it even more fun. We’re not sure anything beats getting some friends together and setting out for a nice relaxing day on the water. But how do you make the most of your time on the water, and what’s the best way to prepare for some summer boating fun? Here are our top five things to consider before you set out on a boating adventure this summer.

Make New Friends

This is less a must-have and more a great practice! With so many people congregating on the lake during the summer, it’s easy to start a conversation from boat to boat and is the perfect way to meet new people. There are plenty of great times to be had with a great local group of folks so why not turn some strangers into friends?

Stay Safe

It’s important to keep safety in mind to keep the day going well. Whether you’re looking to kick back and enjoy a slow cruise, or looking to step up and do some water skiing. Always keep enough life jackets on hand for everyone on board and keep a fire extinguisher in the boat in the event of an incident. Boating accidents are more likely to occur during the summer because of the higher number of boats on the water, so it’s important to keep your distance from other vessels and keep your speed low to avoid accidents.

Bring Food, Bring Drinks

Bring a cooler with enough food and drinks to last you all day and then some. The sun has a funny way of making people more hungry and thirsty. Not only does pre-planning with chips, hotdogs, and sandwiches make the day more festive, but it also keeps everyone happy and well-fueled to last the whole day. Being out in the sun all day, it’s also important to stay hydrated, so stock up on enough water for everyone!

Waterproof Your Camera

Bring a waterproof bag for your camera or use a waterproof camera to capture the festivities.

A normal high-quality camera is risky to have near the water, so play it safe and invest in a waterproof camera for the day.

Rent A Boat

Don’t a own a boat? Don’t sweat it. Rent one and enjoy a day on the lake without all the expensive maintenance and worries of storing the boat out of a season.

Own a boat and are tired of fussing with towing it and storing it? Join Nautical Boat Club® – Nashville and save money, time, and energy by launching and maintaining your own boat. With a new fleet at the ready, you won’t have to worry about the condition of the boats you rent either.

The Nautical Boat Club

We are the nation’s first and only Boating Country Club® – offering unlimited access to our fine fleet. Nautical Boat Club Nashville is one of the oldest and largest boat clubs in the entire country.

We’re conveniently located all around the Nashville area where our members have unlimited boat use at Percy Priest, Old Hickory, Center Hill, and Tims Ford Lakes.

Don’t Buy A Boat ® – Join The Club!

Nautical Boat Club® – Nashville
3361 Bell Road
Nashville, TN 37214
(615) 232-9100

