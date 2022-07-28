www.lascrucesbulletin.com
New Mexico students who missed class may be eligible for meal funding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) are designed to help families cover pandemic-related food expenses. Now, New Mexico will send out over $490,000 in P-EBT to pay for meals for students who missed five or more days of school this spring. The state intends the funds to help nearly 6,000 New Mexican students […]
KRQE News 13
Most rural counties in New Mexico
(STACKER) A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
krwg.org
Fronteras- Mental health awareness in southern New Mexico
Fronteras 1220 - Liz Liano, mental health in New Mexico. This week, the program features a conversation on mental health. Liz Liano, President of the Board of the southern New Mexico affiliate of the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI) shares how the organization is working to improve mental health awareness in the region.
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County is top 5 worst commutes in New Mexico
One of the main thoroughfares in Sandoval County is NM Hwy 528. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Between Unser Blvd., NM Hwy 528 and Paseo del Norte, the commute to work from Rio Rancho to Albuquerque is relatively unpleasant. It’s no Chicago or Denver, but with the driving habits of some New Mexicans,...
kunm.org
Eleven New Mexico counties have high COVID-19 community levels
New Mexico now has 11 counties with high COVID-19 community levels, including Bernalillo and Sandoval. That’s six fewer counties than last week, but large swaths of red on the state map show the continuing surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 variant. Roosevelt County now leads counties in the...
biztoc.com
No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left
'No Immediate Solution' As New Mexico Town Has Only 50 Days Of Drinking Water Left. The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has less than two months of drinking water after a massive wildfire contaminated a river the town pulls from, according to local news KOAT 7. Not to be...
Gov. announces US 180 Highway expansion project
HURLEY, N.M. – At a crossroad of US 180 that has a single blinking traffic light, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced state funding for the expansion and improvement of a 38-mile stretch of the two-lane US highway. Lujan Grisham was joined on Thursday by a crowd of about 100...
kunm.org
Community solar access for low-income groups to be piloted in New Mexico
A new Biden administration initiative to support solar power in low-income communities is set to be piloted in New Mexico. The goal of the program is for people who receive the energy bill assistance known as LIHEAP to be able to access an online platform and choose whether they want to get their energy from a community solar energy resource.
krwg.org
New Mexico officials announce plans to open media academy satellite campus in Las Cruces
This month, New Mexico officials announced that film, television, and digital media spending in the state last year was over $855 million dollars. On Tuesday, state lawmakers and higher education officials announced plans that aim to create more opportunities for those interested in working in the industry with the creation of the first satellite campus for New Mexico’s Next Generation Media Academy scheduled to be located at the NMSU Arrowhead Center in Las Cruces.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
KOAT 7
FEMA flood assistance on the way to New Mexicans
More federal assistance is on the way to help those suffering from wildfire and flood damage. KOAT has covered the New Mexicans devastated by monsoon flooding for the last few weeks. Some of the people in those areas told us FEMA denied them. With the newly announced expanded disaster relief, those people could now be eligible for that federal help.
kunm.org
SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico July 29 – August 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico Rail Runner Express adds more service to weekday and weekend schedule
More mid-morning and mid-day service gives commuter and leisure passengers more options. Albuquerque – Beginning Monday, August 1, passengers aboard the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will have more options when it comes to traveling through central New Mexico. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District is adding two trains...
KRQE News 13
A New Mexico animal sanctuary rescued 45 animals from neglect
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico animal sanctuary needs help after it’s taken in 45 dogs, pigs, chickens and a goat from an animal cruelty and neglect case. The Misfits of Oz Sanctuary in Edgewood says it was already taking a hit with inflation and now it has a lot more mouths to feed.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Direct summer one-time $1,000 payments to be sent out in just days in New Mexico
More than 1.11 million residents in New Mexico will begin receiving direct payments in the coming days as an effort by the state government to offer relief amid inflation.
KOAT 7
New Mexico economists say a recession is likely
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The gross domestic product in the United States has fallen 0.9% in the second quarter. “So, what that's saying is it's a contraction of the economy. It means that the value of goods and services that we produce this period is not as large as the value that we produced last period,” said Janie Chermak, the chair of UNM's economics department.
errorsofenchantment.com
Another study, another dead last education ranking for New Mexico
New Mexico is certainly consistent when it comes to K-12 education performance. A new study from Wallethub places the State’s education system 51st overall. The map below shows the overall ranking, but the bubble chart below is more important because it highlights the fundamental problem of New Mexico’s education system: moderate spending for abysmal results.
