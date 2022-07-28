ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Church Groups Hold 'Day of Hope'

WORCESTER - Several local churches rallied together across Worcester on Saturday to offer residents support and services as part of their annual Day of Hope. Stages were setup where musicians performed and tents were filled with groceries, clothing and other support services in multiple locations across Worcester and central Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Rotary Club celebrates 100th anniversary, looks to future

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year. As the Marlborough Rotary Club now looks toward its future, members are envisioning new work as the role of civic organizations in the United States undergoes dramatic change. “Being a rotarian means that you are someone...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, of Shrewsbury

– Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on Monday, July 25th after a period of declining health in the comfort of his home. His wife of 57 years, Jeannine, and daughter Renée lovingly tended to his daily needs. He was born in Worcester, where he...
SHREWSBURY, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Wrap up your July (and prep for August) with these local festivals

July 29-31 WALTHAM LIONS CLUB CARNIVAL: July 27-31, 1601 Reservoir Place, Waltham. From Wednesday-Friday, the event starts at 6 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday, the event starts at 1 p.m. Information: https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/waltham-carnival/. OLD IPSWICH DAYS: July 29-31, South Village Green, Ipswich. More than 60 artisans and fine craftsmen will show...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Thomas J. Tomkiewicz, 64, of Grafton and Sutton

– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.
GRAFTON, MA
Boston Globe

Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September

Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Holland’s Maine Attraction celebrates 10 years

HOLLAND – Holland’s Maine Attraction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Owner Jim Gagne opened the restaurant in 2013 after moving to the area from Maine. Gagne is from Old Orchard Beach and has been in the restaurant business since 1988. When in Maine, he worked at many beach-side restaurants serving breakfast, burgers, fries, sandwiches, seafood and more.
HOLLAND, MA
communityadvocate.com

Diane E. Kelley, 60, of Shrewsbury

– Diane E. (Long) Kelley, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Kelley of 33 years. She was the eldest child of Gerald and Joan (Aubut) Long of Montreal, Quebec and is survived by her siblings brother Graham Long of Toronto, Ontario ; sister Colleen Long and her husband Stan Booth of Hudson, Quebec ; brother Bryan Long and his wife Nathalie Fong of Pierrefonds, Quebec and sister in law Joanne Tremblay of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Community Land Trust awards two $1,000 scholarships

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Community Land Trust awarded two $1,000 scholarships to graduating Westborough High seniors for student essays they wrote for the trust’s annual Earth Day Essay Contest. Harrison Smith, who will attend Boston College, and Chocoria Jiang, who will attend NYU, were awarded the scholarships. Smith’s...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

