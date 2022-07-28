www.communityadvocate.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
Worcester Church Groups Hold 'Day of Hope'
WORCESTER - Several local churches rallied together across Worcester on Saturday to offer residents support and services as part of their annual Day of Hope. Stages were setup where musicians performed and tents were filled with groceries, clothing and other support services in multiple locations across Worcester and central Massachusetts.
Worcester Restaurant Week: Here are some of the best meal deals to try
Worcester Restaurant Week returns for the Summer 2022 edition on Monday, Aug. 1, and for the next two weeks, restaurants throughout the city and surrounding communities will offer full meals for just $28.22. Many local restaurants have already released their prix fix menus for the event, which runs through Aug....
Marlborough Rotary Club celebrates 100th anniversary, looks to future
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year. As the Marlborough Rotary Club now looks toward its future, members are envisioning new work as the role of civic organizations in the United States undergoes dramatic change. “Being a rotarian means that you are someone...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, of Shrewsbury
– Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on Monday, July 25th after a period of declining health in the comfort of his home. His wife of 57 years, Jeannine, and daughter Renée lovingly tended to his daily needs. He was born in Worcester, where he...
Wrap up your July (and prep for August) with these local festivals
July 29-31 WALTHAM LIONS CLUB CARNIVAL: July 27-31, 1601 Reservoir Place, Waltham. From Wednesday-Friday, the event starts at 6 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday, the event starts at 1 p.m. Information: https://www.fiestashows.com/fs/waltham-carnival/. OLD IPSWICH DAYS: July 29-31, South Village Green, Ipswich. More than 60 artisans and fine craftsmen will show...
Thomas J. Tomkiewicz, 64, of Grafton and Sutton
– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
Holland’s Maine Attraction celebrates 10 years
HOLLAND – Holland’s Maine Attraction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year. Owner Jim Gagne opened the restaurant in 2013 after moving to the area from Maine. Gagne is from Old Orchard Beach and has been in the restaurant business since 1988. When in Maine, he worked at many beach-side restaurants serving breakfast, burgers, fries, sandwiches, seafood and more.
Diane E. Kelley, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Diane E. (Long) Kelley, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Kelley of 33 years. She was the eldest child of Gerald and Joan (Aubut) Long of Montreal, Quebec and is survived by her siblings brother Graham Long of Toronto, Ontario ; sister Colleen Long and her husband Stan Booth of Hudson, Quebec ; brother Bryan Long and his wife Nathalie Fong of Pierrefonds, Quebec and sister in law Joanne Tremblay of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
Westborough Community Land Trust awards two $1,000 scholarships
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Community Land Trust awarded two $1,000 scholarships to graduating Westborough High seniors for student essays they wrote for the trust’s annual Earth Day Essay Contest. Harrison Smith, who will attend Boston College, and Chocoria Jiang, who will attend NYU, were awarded the scholarships. Smith’s...
Then & Now: Do you know where this is?
Charles A. Grosvenor, born in Worcester in 1878, began his fruitful career in the shoe business with a job at Heywood Boot & Shoe Co. He soon set out on his own, as a shoe distributor, or jobber, as they called it at the time. With his growing knowledge of...
'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers
It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
