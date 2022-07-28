Top Notch Bullriding Highlights CFD Wednesday Performance

kgab.com
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
New tenant has come to the Grier building!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship
Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, Night Show Attendance Down Slightly
Attendance numbers for the 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeos were down by about 3,000 compared to 2021, while night show attendance declined by just under 12,000 people, according to figures released on Sunday evening. 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days recorded rodeo and concert ticket sales of 267,369. That compares with an...
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Friday, July 29
Here are the results from Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo action on July 29, 2022:. Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.
Cheyenne Fire Truck Pull to Benefit Wyoming’s Special Olympians
Cheyenne area law enforcement agencies are gearing up for their annual Fire Truck Pull, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Target parking lot at 1708 Dell Range Boulevard. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the pull gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Risk It For The Biscuit! Laramie Just Got A New Breakfast Spot
I think we were due for a new restaurant opening in Laramie with some less than fun news about some places moving on within the past week or so. So, news of a new breakfast spot in Laramie is very welcome news!. A new breakfast takeout kitchen opened in Laramie...
Food Network Says This Laramie Steakhouse Has Iconic…Bread?
I'll be the first to say that Laramie has some amazing food options. Honestly, it's a foodie lover's dream - it has to be, considering how many of the Gem City's restaurants have featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" show. The Food Network really has a thing for Laramie's food - so much so that a Laramie restaurant is featured on their "Best Food in Wyoming" list.
Laramie Restaurant Makes List of Top Spots for Foodies in Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming has plenty of great restaurants, as well as fantastic food trucks! However, it's unfortunate that most of the time when you look up the top restaurants in the Cowboy State and you will often see a place from Jackson at the top of the list. It happens way too often. Granted there are some awesome spots in that corner of the state, but we can hold our own down here when it comes to restaurants too. One Laramie restaurant in particular did just that recently.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather
Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast Draws Over 7,000
Cool weather and overcast skies did not deter over 7,000 hungry rodeo fans from enjoying a free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne on Wednesday. According to event organizers, 7,122 breakfasts were served. That's up by over 1,000 people over Monday's tally of 6,112. Wednesday is Cheyenne Day at Cheyenne Frontier...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For July 26, 2022
Here is the schedule of events for Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26:. Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. This will be the second of four CFD Grand Parades for 2022. 10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack. FRONTIER PARK ARENA. • 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the...
Thousands Line Up For Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast
Long lines of hungry people lined up on Monday morning for the first of three free Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts. Pancake breakfasts have been a CFD tradition since the early 1950s. Besides offering a free meal to Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors and Cheyenne residents, the breakfasts serve as a...
ICYMI: Jason Aldean & Others Rocked the Opening Night of Concerts at CFD
In case you missed out on opening night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, or any of the shows from the first weekend of the festival, we can try and give you a taste of what you missed...without actually giving you a taste of any of the festival food, because that would be tough to do via the internet. But you can see how Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, and John Morgan rocked the stage at Frontier Park this past Friday night.
Put On Your Party Pants! Cheyenne Day Is Going To Be Nuts!
We're inching ever so closely to everyone's favorite day of the year, Cheyenne Day! As the countdown gets closer, people look at their calendars and notice that they're about to have that bad boy filled up with events for the day. A lot of places around town will be closed to let their employees in on the fun, but honestly, the Thursday after is always the day I look to take off(you have to recharge).
Univ. of Wyoming Announces New V.P. of Governmental Affairs
A Laramie native has been announced as the University of Wyoming's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Community Engagement. According to a press release from the University of Wyoming, Mike Smith, who grew up in the Gem City and is an alumnus of U.W., will take over the role. The...
Pricing Your Favorite Carnival Foods at Cheyenne Frontier Days
If there's one thing I look forward to every year at Cheyenne Frontier Days, it's the carnival food. You can't get a funnel cake or fried oreo anywhere except a carnival midway. So, of course, plenty of us makes a trip to the midway count by trying as many carnival delicacies as possible. But with inflation up and wallets tighter, I can't be the only one thinking about how to pinch pennies at the food court this year.
Remember When Blake Shelton Rocked CFD with Help from Gwen Stefani
It seems like it was so long ago despite being just last summer. But Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 had some great luck of experiencing some great shows for ten days while they played for record crowds. Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Maren Morris, among others had already graced the stage at Frontier Nights and Blake Shelton had the task of playing the final concert of the week and he certainly did not disappoint.
Laramie Road Closure: Flint St. From 3rd Thru 4th St.
The City of Laramie just announced the closure of Flint St. from 3rd through 4th St. due to the installation of a traffic signal by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure began today, July 28th. The City of Laramie did not give an indication of the length of the closure.
