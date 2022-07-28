ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin: I was ‘ostracized,’ ‘victimized’ after nuking BBB

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sm6u2_0gwJYima00
Tweet

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in an interview on Thursday that he was “ostracized” and “victimized” after he poured cold water late last year on Democrats’ efforts to pass their major climate and social spending bill, the Build Back Better Act.

In a radio interview with West Virginia’s “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” the centrist Democrat called the legislation “a bad bill for our economy,” comments that come a day after he reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on climate, taxes and health.

Manchin said he believed this deal, which is anticipated to be a part of a budget reconciliation package, should not draw concern from Republicans and touted several ways it would generate revenue, including through a corporate minimum tax of 15 percent.

“I knew no matter what we do, if we could do some good now and have an energy policy that worked and do all this too without raising taxes, truly not raising taxes and not adding to inflation, and I’m gonna walk away from that because I think it’s going to harm me politically?” Manchin said. “Then, I’m the wrong person to be where I’m at.”

Manchin said President Biden was not involved in the deal that he negotiated with Schumer and said at one point he worried it “could have absolutely gone sideways.”

While Democrats have renewed enthusiasm over hopes of passing major priorities like climate measures given Schumer and Manchin’s surprise announcement of the deal on Wednesday, the timing of when legislation could be voted on amid a looming August recess is uncertain.

Several Senate Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including Manchin and Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.). All 50 Senate Democrats need to be present in order to pass the legislation through reconciliation.

Comments / 13

Robert Kretschmar
3d ago

How about cutting some existing programs. Spending more will not reduce the deficit.How they graduated high school let alone grade school without any math skills.

Reply(1)
7
Brad Smith
3d ago

I have never seen a group of people so inept that they can't understand inflation is at a 40 year high and excessive spending on garbage that will not make us better with the exceptions of drug prices and will only make inflation worse

Reply
6
barrett shilo
3d ago

He got a pipeline payoff good for his constituents bad for the rest of us,more inflation and you can bet more taxes .

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Manchin
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Bbb#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republicans
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?

Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

652K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy