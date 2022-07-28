UK Law Commission Proposes Changes to Legal Treatment of Digital Assets, Goal is For UK to Emerge as Global Crypto Hub

www.crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Exchange FZE Obtains Dubai’s First Virtual Asset Service Provider MVP License
FTX Exchange FZE announced that it has received approval “to enter Dubai’s ‘Minimum Viable Product’ (MVP) program for Virtual Assets under the world’s only specialist regime for this sector operated by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).”. As a subsidiary of FTX Europe, FTX Exchange...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Digital Asset Platform KuCoin Introduces NFT ETF to Support “Blue-Chip” NFT Investments
KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its NFT ETF Trading Zone (on July 29, 2022). The new product aims “to improve the liquidity of NFT assets and lower the investment threshold of blue-chip NFTs for over 20 million users.”. The launch of the NFT ETF...
NFTs: Jupiter Exchange Raises $5 Million for Alternative Asset Marketplace
Jupiter Exchange has raised $5 million to launch an alternative asset exchange, according to a statement from the company. The Seed round was led by White Hilt Capital. Jupiter Exchange will leverage NFT technology to “curate” iconic objects and make fractional ownership possible for anyone on the marketplace.
SEC Says Forsage Was Crypto Ponzi Scam, Charges 11 Individuals
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Forsage and eleven individuals alleging a cryptocurrency ponzi scam that is said to have pilfered over $300 million from retail investors. According to the SEC’s complaint, in 2020, Vladimir Okhotnikov, Jane Doe aka – Lola Ferrari, Mikhail Sergeev, and Sergey...
