Top Five: July 28, 2022

Nasher Sculpture Center Announces 2022 Artist Grant Winners
The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas has announced the five winners of its 2022 Nasher Artist Grants. Since 2015, the Nasher has supported North Texas Artists through its grant program, which provides financial support recipients can use for a range of expenses, including studio rental, materials and equipment, travel for research purposes, and exhibition-related expenses. Each awardee will receive $2,000.
Five-Minute Tours: Don Schol and Pam Burnley-Schol at PDNB Gallery, Dallas
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
Finding Softness: A Conversation with Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison is an artist based out of the Third Ward in Houston, whose work spans across photography, moving images, performance, and installation. Over the past several years, he has shaped his practice within the fabric of the community in the Third Ward, more recently in his continuing work with Project Row Houses. Ellison’s work encompasses celebrating, grieving, healing, and being soft, as a community. Working collectively, he opens himself up to welcome others into his journey of recovering from various forms of historically based social violence that are emotionally shouldered by Black folks. His process makes possible vulnerability in safe spaces as a starting point for healing and self-affirmation. Ellison’s work is a part of the community building by artists and curators working out of the Third Ward, like Jessie Lott, Rick Lowe, Ryan Dennis (who is now based out of Mississippi Museum of Art), and Dr. Alvia Wardlaw — and the ever-present legacy of Dr. John Biggers and Texas Southern University. Ellison absorbs, documents, shares, and manifests the ethos of connectivity and balance at the heart of Houston’s art scene.
Mushrooms, T-Shirts, and Doors: A Conversation with artist Magali Reus
Kristen Cochran talks with artist Magali Reus on the occasion of Reus’ exhibition at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas. Kristen Cochran (KC): Magali, you were wearing a fried egg t-shirt when we met. It was graphically delicious and perfectly pedestrian. It reminded me of Reagan-era, prophylactic ads in which a freshly cracked egg hits hot cast iron, becoming a tough and rubbery version of itself (this is your brain on drugs)…I’m not a drug user (minus a serious caffeine addiction and the occasional Adderall), but not because of those ads.
