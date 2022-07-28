Top Five: July 28, 2022

Brian Ellison is an artist based out of the Third Ward in Houston, whose work spans across photography, moving images, performance, and installation. Over the past several years, he has shaped his practice within the fabric of the community in the Third Ward, more recently in his continuing work with Project Row Houses. Ellison’s work encompasses celebrating, grieving, healing, and being soft, as a community. Working collectively, he opens himself up to welcome others into his journey of recovering from various forms of historically based social violence that are emotionally shouldered by Black folks. His process makes possible vulnerability in safe spaces as a starting point for healing and self-affirmation. Ellison’s work is a part of the community building by artists and curators working out of the Third Ward, like Jessie Lott, Rick Lowe, Ryan Dennis (who is now based out of Mississippi Museum of Art), and Dr. Alvia Wardlaw — and the ever-present legacy of Dr. John Biggers and Texas Southern University. Ellison absorbs, documents, shares, and manifests the ethos of connectivity and balance at the heart of Houston’s art scene.

