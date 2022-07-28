ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Kelly Administration Releases Roadmap To End Gun Violence In Chattanooga

By Kirsten Yates
chattanoogapulse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

White Oak Bicycle Cooperative Celebrates Anniversary With Bicycle Donation Drive

Thursday, August 18th, will mark the second anniversary of White Oak Bicycle Cooperative (WOBC) providing service to the local community. WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need. WOBC plans to celebrate the anniversary by partnering with Clever Alehouse and host a Bicycle Donation Drive on Saturday, August 20th.
RED BANK, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

TDOT Continues Concrete Rehabilitation On I-75 Beginning This Tuesdday

As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Tuesday, August 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET, I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each...
OOLTEWAH, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park

SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria

We are excited to announce the winner of the July 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is G.N. Zaccaria with the submission “The Track Nine Beam”. G.N. Zaccaria is a fiction-writer, playwright, artist and performer. He holds a B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is a long-term member of the Atlanta Writers Club, PenAmerica, The Dramatists Guild and Working Title Playwrights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy