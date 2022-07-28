Kelly Administration Releases Roadmap To End Gun Violence In Chattanooga

www.chattanoogapulse.com
The Heard Strives To Educate, Empower, And Advocate For Marginalized Girls And Women
The Heard has been active in Chattanooga since 2018, working hard to educate, empower, and advocate for marginalized girls and women affected by trauma. The Heard specializes in giving women a platform to share their stories of abuse, to bring awareness and prevention of domestic violence. They have a Facebook...
White Oak Bicycle Cooperative Celebrates Anniversary With Bicycle Donation Drive
Thursday, August 18th, will mark the second anniversary of White Oak Bicycle Cooperative (WOBC) providing service to the local community. WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need. WOBC plans to celebrate the anniversary by partnering with Clever Alehouse and host a Bicycle Donation Drive on Saturday, August 20th.
TDOT Continues Concrete Rehabilitation On I-75 Beginning This Tuesdday
As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Tuesday, August 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET, I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each...
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park
SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, and...
Local Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Another 13 Cents Per Gallon In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 66.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year...
Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria
We are excited to announce the winner of the July 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is G.N. Zaccaria with the submission “The Track Nine Beam”. G.N. Zaccaria is a fiction-writer, playwright, artist and performer. He holds a B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is a long-term member of the Atlanta Writers Club, PenAmerica, The Dramatists Guild and Working Title Playwrights.
