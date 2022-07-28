Kelly Administration Releases Roadmap To End Gun Violence In Chattanooga

We are excited to announce the winner of the July 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is G.N. Zaccaria with the submission “The Track Nine Beam”. G.N. Zaccaria is a fiction-writer, playwright, artist and performer. He holds a B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is a long-term member of the Atlanta Writers Club, PenAmerica, The Dramatists Guild and Working Title Playwrights.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO