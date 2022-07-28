ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Mayor Requests National Guard to Help With Migrants Bused to Capital

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 6

Richard C. Addi
4d ago

What’s her problem? She wanted DC to be a welcoming sanctuary city.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona AG says most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy