ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights police arrest doctor for petty theft

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver

An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Garfield Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Broadview Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Garfield Heights, OH
cleveland19.com

Operation ‘S.T.O.P’: Cleveland police cracks down on city street takeovers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police cracked down on dangerous driving throughout the city Saturday night in a new initiative called Operation S.T.O.P., Stop Street Takeovers Permanently. The police initiative, conducted July 30, resulted in 35 traffic citations, 4 parking citations, 10 towed cars and 5 arrests with 3 firearms...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Petty Theft#Woio#Broadview#Status Conference
cleveland19.com

Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to church break-in: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Madison Avenue. Police officers at 8:52 a.m. on July 15 responded to the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Madison Avenue at Lakewood Avenue regarding a break-in. Nothing of value was taken, according to a police incident report. Attempted vehicle theft:...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
STRONGSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter

On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
huroninsider.com

Cedar Point employee accused of punching woman in the face after she recorded him

SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.
SANDUSKY, OH
Morning Journal

Police involved leaves man dead

Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
LORAIN, OH
nypressnews.com

Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop

A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy