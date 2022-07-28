Garfield Heights police arrest doctor for petty theft

www.cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
cleveland19.com
Operation ‘S.T.O.P’: Cleveland police cracks down on city street takeovers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police cracked down on dangerous driving throughout the city Saturday night in a new initiative called Operation S.T.O.P., Stop Street Takeovers Permanently. The police initiative, conducted July 30, resulted in 35 traffic citations, 4 parking citations, 10 towed cars and 5 arrests with 3 firearms...
cleveland19.com
Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday. Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County. Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas. U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should...
cleveland19.com
Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police. According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he attacked a police K-9 during his attempted arrest, according to Elyria police. K-9 Rye received stabbing injuries, Elyria police said, and was taken to an emergency animal clinic for surgery. According to...
Homeowner’s camera captures babysitter raiding child’s piggy bank: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Bailey Road. A homeowner called the police department at 12:50 p.m. on June 30 to report he witnessed a babysitter taking money from his child’s bank via a home security camera. When officers asked the babysitter if she knew about the missing money,...
Police respond to church break-in: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Madison Avenue. Police officers at 8:52 a.m. on July 15 responded to the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church on Madison Avenue at Lakewood Avenue regarding a break-in. Nothing of value was taken, according to a police incident report. Attempted vehicle theft:...
‘Hearts grieve’: Recent Strongsville high graduates involved in crash that killed 2, left 1 in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A small memorial has been created by the friends and classmates of three graduates of Strongsville High School, involved in a one car crash early Sunday, that left two of them dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition. Killed were 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a 2022 graduate of Strongsville High, and […]
Drunk man found lying in the road: Rocky River police blotter
On July 24, a caller reported a man on the ground in the road near the railroad tracks. Police arrived and found the 50-year-old Rocky River man. The suspect exhibited indications of alcohol intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and turned over to a sober adult to look after him until he was able to appropriately care for himself.
huroninsider.com
Cedar Point employee accused of punching woman in the face after she recorded him
SANDUSKY – A Cedar Point employee was charged Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who was recording him being chased by bugs. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the woman told police that the incident started when she was recording A’Marion Nelson being followed around by bugs near Engine House Custard. She claimed, according to the report, that it made him angry and he punched her in the face.
Lorain police fatally shoot man who they say began stabbing police dog during confrontation
LORAIN, Ohio - A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot by Lorain police attempting to serve a warrant Saturday, police announced. The shooting came after the man was found hiding in a basement and then began to stab a police dog, according to a statement from the Elyria Police Department, which is handling the investigation at the request of Lorain police.
cleveland19.com
Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic Lorain boy
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old autistic boy is back safe with his family after being missing for almost two weeks, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding his disappearance. 19 News has learned Austin Lauer was found Thursday night at Brick Oven Bistro on Cleveland Road in...
Morning Journal
Police involved leaves man dead
Lorain Police have been involved in a shooting in the area of Oberlin Avenue and W. 20th street that has left a man dead sources have told the Morning Journal. Elyria Police are handling the investigation. No further have been released at this time.
nypressnews.com
Ohio cop convicted of assaulting Black man at traffic stop
A Cleveland-area police officer was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights for punching and attacking a Black man during a 2017 traffic stop. A jury found Michael Amiott guilty Friday on those two counts and not guilty on a second assault count. Dashboard and cellphone camera captured Amiott...
Eastlake police cruiser struck at scene of crash, officers jump over concrete median for safety
An Eastlake police cruiser that was blocking a portion of state Route 2 was struck and badly mangled Monday morning while officers were assisting at the scene of an accident, the Eastlake Police Department said in a Facebook post. The department said that "both officers were able to jump over...
Assault suspect dead after being shot by Lorain Police Officer; K9 stabbed by suspect during struggle
LORAIN, Ohio — A man is dead, and a Lorain Police K-9 is in critical condition after an incident at a Lorain residence Saturday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 5 p.m., a...
