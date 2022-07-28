Spectrum owes family $7B after employee murders Texas customer

www.mysanantonio.com
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
Texas Taco Bell worker poured boiling water on customers: lawsuit
A $1 million lawsuit was filed on July 13, 2022 after two customers claimed a Texas Taco Bell restaurant manager poured boiling water on them.
fox7austin.com
Texas man recalls finding possible remains of missing Spring Branch woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Human remains were found less than 200 yards from where Shana DiMambro was reportedly last seen. "But it was over two different fence lines and all that was private property," Search and Support San Antonio Vice President Eric Herr said. Herr has been involved in search...
Long waitlist for defendants incompetent to stand trial at Texas mental health hospitals
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Court records show Portia Odufuwa, accused of firing a gun inside a Dallas Love Field terminal this week, has a history of being deemed incompetent to stand trial on prior criminal charges because of mental health issues.Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said Friday once Odufuwa is officially charged in the airport case, authorities will once again have to determine whether she's able to stand trial. "If she isn't competent to stand trial, then we start right back over, except this time with a felony that involves violence. She'll have to wait for those types of beds, the...
CBS Austin
Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund
If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
H-E-B Pharmacy ranked best in the nation for second year in a row
H-E-B takes the No.1 spot again.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ complex relationship with firearms: Leading America in gun sales, but with a declining gun ownership rate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This story was published in partnership with The Trace, which contributed data analysis. The Trace is a nonprofit newsroom focused on covering the nation’s gun violence crisis, and you can sign up for its newsletters here.
City of Rowlett, 24 other Texas cities file lawsuit against Netflix, other streaming services
The City of Rowlett joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Rowlett...
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
New film 'Vengeance' is full of references to Texas culture, history
From Whataburger to The Alamo to SXSW.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Texas’ Eviction Craze
Amid record heat and a new COVID wave, state residents are being threatened with homelessness in rising numbers. Miguel Valencia has a court date on July 29. He’s facing eviction from his home in Garland, just northeast of Dallas. He’s two months behind on the rent for his house, which has been in disrepair due to foundation problems since he moved there in 2019.
Texas Family Of 4 Use Knives to Stab One Another
With the lion share of us growing up in close-knit loving families, one can only imagine your reaction at the headline above. I'm sure your head was cocked to the side like a puppy staring at a pocket watch. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department took to social media this past...
Report: Elon Musk wants to build his own private Texas airport
Austin Executive Airport is apparently not up to snuff.
Hospitalized New York man with similar appearance to missing Texas State student identified
The man had no I.D. on him but the student's dad holds out hope.
WFAA
More H-E-B to DFW: Everywhere the Texas grocer has stores, plans and land
DALLAS — Texas grocer H-E-B has grown its popularity – and, quite frankly, its cult-like following – throughout the Lone Star State since opening its first store in Kerrville back in 1905. But for most of the 100-plus years of the store's existence, the allure of H-E-B...
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
