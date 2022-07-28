Spotify's 'Friends Mix' Adds Automatic Mixtapes From Your Friends List

www.cnet.com
A Spotify Feature That Instantly Recommends Songs From Your Friends' Playlists
Keeping up with your friends' music choices is easy and automatic with Spotify's new feature, Friends Mix. The feature, revealed in late July by the music streaming giant, builds on -- and requires that you use -- Blends, which generate automated playlists based on the musical tastes of you and your friends (and certain celebrities).
TikTok May Have a Music App in the Works
A TikTok Music app may in development for the US market, according to a filing made by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, with the US Patent and Trademark Office. As earlier reported by Business Insider, ByteDance filed a trademark application with the USPTO on May 9. The application lists a variety of potential goods and services, including "allowing users to purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, [and] lyrics," as well as "live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports and current events."
Chuck D’s ‘Fight The Power’ Docuseries Set To Premiere On PBS
Click here to read the full article. The legendary Chuck D has joined forces with PBS and BBC Studios to bring Hip-Hop’s story to the small screen. The four-part docuseries, titled Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World, will be developed by the rap legend and his manager Lorrie Boula and will premiere on January 31, 2023, announced the network. Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will transport audiences back to hip-hop’s inception and document the genre’s steps in revolutionizing and challenging America’s history over four decades.More from VIBE.comMusic Sermon: How 'Fight The Power' Saved Public...
Wordle: The Absolute Best Starting Words to Kick Off Your Win Streak
Keeping a Wordle streak alive is tough -- and with only six tries to guess the daily answer, your choice of starting word is key. "ADIEU" is popular, since it includes four vowels, though game designer Tyler Glaiel suggests the mathematically optimal first guess is "ROATE," which isn't a word I'd heard of (Merriam-Webster informs me it's an obsolete spelling of "rote").
PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online
Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
Get JBL's Great New Earbuds for $50 Off
In case you missed this deal back in early June, it's now returned. JBL has put out some decent true-wireless earbuds over the years, but nothing that really got me too excited. That's finally changed with the arrival of the Samsung-owned brand's new Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds. Both sets of buds -- the Live Pro 2 have stems while the Live Free 2 have a pill-shaped design -- offer a comfortable fit along with strong noise canceling, good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust feature set. The list price for both is $150, but they're on sale at a few different retailers, including Amazon and JBL itself, for $100.
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in August
Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
Pokemon Go PokeStops Are Coming to Best Buy and GameStop
Pokemon Go is partnering with select retailers to turn various stores into limited-time PokeStops. Until Aug. 14, Pokemon Go players in the US can earn some extra in-game items by visiting participating GameStop and Best Buy locations. In Canada, meanwhile, PokeStops will be available at GameStop, Toys "R" Us, London Drugs, Mastermind Toys and Indigo Books.
Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in August 2022
Movie theaters have had their share of summer blockbusters in 2022, but streaming services can claim some wins too. Netflix had Stranger Things 4 in July, Disney Plus had Obi-Wan Kenobi in June and while both platforms have more to offer in the coming weeks, August is the time for HBO Max to roar. Why? Four words: House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel and arguably the most-anticipated show of the year.
Best Buy Back to School Sale: Save Big on College Tech Essentials Now
It's no secret that heading off the college is expensive. Between books, a computer and other campus life essentials, the costs can add up pretty quick. Which is why it's important to take advantage of savings where you can find them. This week, Best Buy is offering big discounts on tons of college tech like laptops, headphones, mini fridges and more.
Shop Refurb Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindle E-Readers Starting at Just $15
Let's face it, electronics are typically expensive. But if you don't mind forgoing the latest models, refurbished items can be a terrific alternative that can save you a load of cash. If you're in the market for a tablet or e-reader, Woot is offering deep discounts on refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets for as little as $15 and Kindle e-readers for as low as $28. And if buying refurbished things makes you nervous, have no fear: The devices come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. This offer is valid now through Aug 3, though there are limited quantities, and some models have already sold out.
