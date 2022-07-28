Spotify's 'Friends Mix' Adds Automatic Mixtapes From Your Friends List

In case you missed this deal back in early June, it's now returned. JBL has put out some decent true-wireless earbuds over the years, but nothing that really got me too excited. That's finally changed with the arrival of the Samsung-owned brand's new Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds. Both sets of buds -- the Live Pro 2 have stems while the Live Free 2 have a pill-shaped design -- offer a comfortable fit along with strong noise canceling, good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust feature set. The list price for both is $150, but they're on sale at a few different retailers, including Amazon and JBL itself, for $100.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO