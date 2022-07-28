ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Watch live: Treasury Secretary Yellen delivers remarks on economy

By The Hill Staff
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg3Sa_0gwJY2zR00
Tweet

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will speak on Thursday afternoon following the release of government data showing the U.S. economy contracted for a second straight month.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy. The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

652K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy