Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yuju is back with new music.

The 24-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Evening" featuring Big Naughty on Thursday.

The "Evening" video shows Yuju and Big Naughty paint a picture together. The pair are also seen reading in a park and performing on a summer evening.

"Evening" marks Yuju's first release since her EP Rec. in January. Rec. is Yuju's first solo EP and features the single "Play."

Yuju came to fame with the girl group GFriend, which disbanded in May 2021. The group also consisted of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, SinB and Umji.

GFriend was known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," "Time for the Moon Night" and "Mago." The group's final album, Walpurgis Night, was released in November 2020.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

