Manchester City smart scarf wraps data-collecting sensors around fans’ necks

A Qantas crew declared an emergency to get priority landing because the plane only had 40 minutes left of fuel, report says
A Qantas Airways plane was low on fuel so the crew declared an emergency for priority landing. The plane landed in Perth, Australia, with 40 minutes left of fuel, a Qantas pilot told The Guardian. The Australian Safety Transport Bureau is investigating, but the pilot said it wasn't a safety...
A life hack that’s thousands of years old could help humans better adapt to record-setting heat waves
Sleep experts support trying a siesta as heat waves hit around the world, saying the practice can help regulate the body temperature and leave you more refreshed.
Heathrow CEO Says Airport Woes Caused By Passengers Packing "Too Much Makeup" And Faking Disability
The summer of travel hell isn’t through with us yet. By now, you’ve heard stories of all manner of airport drama. Lost and delayed luggage. Canceled flights. Staff shortages. Long lines at customs and security. That last one is a common headache these days, and the CEO at Heathrow Airport believes he knows the true culprit.
My life as a luxury travel agent now: I sent a friend to France spur of the moment to replace a client's lost luggage and rushed a client with Covid home on a $15,000 plane to avoid quarantine
Stacy Fischer Rosenthal has been in the business for 40 years and has never seen such chaos, from changing plans due to weather to lost bag emergencies.
EXCLUSIVE: GB Olympic swimmer who won Commonwealth Games medal 'attacked his girlfriend at their Battersea Power Station flat'
A former GB Olympic swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been accused of attacking his girlfriend at their London flat. James Disney-May, who was part of the 100m freestyle relay team at the London Olympics in 2012, is alleged to have caused Grievous Bodily Harm with intent in the incident on July 1.
