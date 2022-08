UFC 277 takes place tonight from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Peña and the widely acclaimed WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes. While in the co-main, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will do battle for the flyweight interim title.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO