James Avenue in Swisher to close for road work for four weeks

cbs2iowa.com
Related
cbs2iowa.com
City of Center Point's new fire station nearing completion
CENTER POINT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The city of Center Point has been working on a new fire station for several years... and now it's almost complete. Ground broke on the site in April of 2021 for the $2.7 million project. The project began back in 2015, with...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Report: "Ghost gun" used in Maquoketa Caves State Park triple homicide
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There are new details about the weapon used to kill a father, mother and six year old girl at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Sources close to the investigation tell the Des Moines register the Nebraska suspect used a homemade weapon known as a ghost gun.
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
cbs2iowa.com
Oxford firefighter recovering from 3rd degree burns after house fire
OXFORD, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Oxford Mayor Heather Johnson is thanking one of the city's firefighters and wishing him a speedy recovery, after he suffered burns fighting a house fire Friday. Johnson posted that Travis Walters got 3rd degree burns battling a blaze in Cosgrove. Johnson says...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI identifies driver who shot at Cedar Rapids Police officers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the driver who shot at police officers in Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning. 23-year old Brandon Nelson of Cedar Rapids was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30th on in the 2200...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Linn County deputies respond to three vehicle accident on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd
Fairfax, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash occurred around 5:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Fairfax Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance personnel responded to a...
KCRG.com
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
cbs2iowa.com
Three vehicle crash leaves one injured
FAIRFAX, Iowa — An accident involving three vehicles on Thursday left one person with minor injuries. First responders arrived at the scene at 5:30 p.m. The incident happened at the intersection of US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd. in Fairfax. Alexander Momany drove southbound on Highway 151 and...
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
superhits1027.com
A signal of state approval for huge solar project in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS — State regulators will approve an $800 million plan to install two fields of solar panels at the site of an idled nuclear power plant — if local officials in eastern Iowa approve zoning changes. The Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission meets tomorrow (Thursday) to...
KCRG.com
Storm chance tonight, slight delay for heat
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our trend toward warmer temperatures continues, though latest indications are that we may not get as hot as initially projected. A chance for storms accompanies a cold front tonight, especially toward and after dark. Some heavy downpours are possible with this activity, along with some gustier winds at times. The front will also shift our winds to northwesterly for most of Monday, which will likely keep our highs in the 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s.
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
Comments / 0