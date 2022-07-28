James Avenue in Swisher to close for road work for four weeks

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO