ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Chase over 100mph ends in crash at Lubbock pawn shop, report says

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvemI_0gwJWYPG00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A high-speed chase Wednesday night ended after a juvenile crashed in front of a Lubbock pawn shop in the 5700 block of 50th Street, according to a police report.

Car crashes into Lubbock home overnight, 4 injured LPD says

The chase started when a Lubbock police officer scanned a vehicle going 101mph on South Loop 289 near Slide Road.

The officer activated his police lights and sirens and began chasing the suspect. The officer said the suspect crossed over lanes of traffic to exit the Loop at the 50th Street exit.

The officer said the suspect crashed into a yellow parking pole in front of Cash America Pawn.

The officer said his top speed during the approximately 38-second chase was 117mph.

2 sex trafficking victims recovered with help of Lubbock police, DPS says

After the crash, the juvenile suspect left his vehicle and ran away until the the officer caught up with him.

The vehicle was searched and an officer found marijuana and tobacco products, according to the police report.

The suspect was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Car vs. home Thursday, driver intoxicated, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded Thursday to a vehicle that crashed into a house on the 2800 block of Duke Street that resulted in four injuries, including the suspect. According to a police report, LPD believed the suspect to have been, “operating...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash

KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawn Shop#Chase#Lpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Kamc#Everythinglubbock Com
fox34.com

1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash on South Loop 289. The crash occurred near the Brownfield exit where S Loop 289 turns into Spur 327. The westbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Spur 327 have been shut down until police can clear...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man charged with shooting 2-year-old in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was charged and accused of a September 2021 shooting that injured a 2-year-old, according to court documents. Marcell Woodall, 25, was charged with injury to a child, court documents said. The Lubbock County Detention Center roster said he was arrested July 29. However, past jail records showed him listed in […]
KCBD

Overnight police chase ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a police chase. The chase began at 10:27 p.m. on July 30 and ended just two minutes later when the vehicle crashed into a tree. The crash occurred on the 2500 block of 40th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Robbery and police chase ends in crash, 3 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit responded to a crash following a robbery and police chase. LPD officers responded to reports of a robbery at about 10:22 p.m. on July 30. The business being robbed is in the 2900 block of 50th Street. Police saw...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
LUBBOCK, TX
News Channel 25

Officials search for Texas teen missing for 2 weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old from Lubbock, Texas, was reported missing, officials said. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported Saturday the disappearance of Summer Colvin of Lubbock. Authorities said Summer was last seen on July 15. Authorities did not disclose the location or time of her...
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic accident late Thursday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Overnight fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints at 98th and Slide Road. The LFR responded to a commercial alarm at the location at 11:32 p.m. Once on-scene, firefighters found a small fire in the back of the store and called in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man found stabbed at residence on Monday, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of Ave S on Monday, a police report said. Lubbock Police responded to a civil disturbance call and found the victim in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. The victim refused to speak to the responding officers and tell them what happened.
Nationwide Report

4 people hospitalized after a truck plows into a home in North Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

4 people hospitalized after a truck plows into a home in North Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, four people suffered injuries after a pickup truck ran into a home overnight in North Lubbock. As per the initial information, officers quickly responded to the area near North Boston Avenue and Duke Street at about 1 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
lawfem.com

Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support

Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy