Cambria County, PA

Elite Med Spa opens new location along Scalp Avenue, offering aesthetic services

By WJAC Staff
WJAC TV
 4 days ago
Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale

A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Construction in Clearfield County to close road until September

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road near Osceola Mills Borough will be closed and a detour will be in place for about a month for bank stabilization and box culvert work. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the project is set to begin on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) Aug. 8. Bank stabilization will […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Route 949 Closed Until Mid August

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – State Route 949 between Corsica and Sigel in Jefferson County is expected to be closed until mid-August due to a bridge replacement project. (Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Company) Through August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converter stolen from Centre County towing facility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter off an RV at a towing facility. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the suspect went to the towing facility at 169 North Street in Millheim Borough between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27. When the suspect was at […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania. 
ALTOONA, PA
Details Released: Vehicle Struck by Train; Teen Seriously Injured

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield a railroad crossing and was struck by a train in Ferguson Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along State Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Drowning investigation after rescue efforts on Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews confirmed a drowning investigation is underway. Crews on scene of an incident at Raystown Lake tell 6 News the coroner was called to the area where dive teams were searching for an individual Saturday afternoon. Bedford County dispatch told 6 News that...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
STRATTANVILLE, PA

