Elite Med Spa opens new location along Scalp Avenue, offering aesthetic services

Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale
A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Construction in Clearfield County to close road until September
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road near Osceola Mills Borough will be closed and a detour will be in place for about a month for bank stabilization and box culvert work. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the project is set to begin on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) Aug. 8. Bank stabilization will […]
Route 949 Closed Until Mid August
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – State Route 949 between Corsica and Sigel in Jefferson County is expected to be closed until mid-August due to a bridge replacement project. (Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Company) Through August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run...
What to know about stepping into the forest and exploring trails at Gray’s Woods Preserve
Centred Outdoors will host guided activities at the preserve on Sunday and Wednesday.
Dancing Tractors: Roof Garden Tractor Buddies celebrate 20th anniversary
Over a hundred people gathered today to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Roof Garden Tractor Buddies. The Roof Garden Tractor Buddies are a group of square dancing tractors here in Somerset county. They started in 2003 and have since grown in popularity and membership. Bill Blough is a local...
Altoona man uses new app to rent out his pool
Robert Gootz utilizes the app "Swimply" to help rent out his pool during the summer months.
Catalytic converter stolen from Centre County towing facility
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter off an RV at a towing facility. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the suspect went to the towing facility at 169 North Street in Millheim Borough between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27. When the suspect was at […]
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Details Released: Vehicle Struck by Train; Teen Seriously Injured
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield a railroad crossing and was struck by a train in Ferguson Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along State Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
Drowning investigation after rescue efforts on Raystown Lake
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews confirmed a drowning investigation is underway. Crews on scene of an incident at Raystown Lake tell 6 News the coroner was called to the area where dive teams were searching for an individual Saturday afternoon. Bedford County dispatch told 6 News that...
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
National 'End of Watch' ride makes stop in Cambria Co.; honors late sheriff's deputy
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — The End of Watch ride to remember police officers who died in the line of duty visited Cambria County Thursday morning. The stop was in honor of Sheriff's Deputy Ross Dixon who died in the line of duty last year from COVID. The ride...
South Side distributor plans large-scale expansion in Westmoreland County
The former Beckwith property, west of Route 66 near the northern end of the Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass in Salem Township, will become a new distribution center for beer and soda. Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co., based in Pittsburgh’s South Side, is expanding and nearly doubling its storage capacity with...
