Schools providing more workforce skills, less virtual instruction

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Saturday, the UAMS Midsouth Summit Black Expo kicked off at the Venue at Westwind with hundreds of vendors and thousands of attendees. It’s the 18th Annual expo the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences has presented that provides health education and cancer screenings to the public where minority-owned businesses are able to advertise while selling their products or services.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO