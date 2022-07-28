Schools providing more workforce skills, less virtual instruction

katv.com
USPS to expand next-day delivery options for businesses in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The United States Postal Service is set to rollout a new program to Arkansas businesses on Monday that will allow them to take advantage of next-day delivery options. According to a news release by the USPS, the program is titled USPS Connect and will offer...
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
The 18th Annual UAMS Midsouth Summit Black Expo opens in North Little Rock Saturday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Saturday, the UAMS Midsouth Summit Black Expo kicked off at the Venue at Westwind with hundreds of vendors and thousands of attendees. It’s the 18th Annual expo the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences has presented that provides health education and cancer screenings to the public where minority-owned businesses are able to advertise while selling their products or services.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of July 24 - July 30:. 1. FDA warns puberty blocker may cause brain swelling, vision loss in children. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a warning...
1 dead in Monday morning homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in the southwestern part of the city, the agency said. Police said the murder occurred in the 10100 block of Whispering Pines Drive, near Mabelvale. The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public to avoid...
'Don't wanna be outside:' Spring Valley apartment residents address sewer-like smell
A Little Rock apartment complex is experiencing a sewage line issue that's causing some residents to believe it's becoming a health hazard. The corporate office for Spring Valley apartments said they thought the sewer like smell issue was resolved a few weeks ago, but the problem become bigger than expected.
Arkansas to open against Louisville in Maui Invitational
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Arkansas will face Louisville in the opening round of a loaded 2022 Maui Invitational bracket. The eight-team bracket announced Monday for the November event will include six teams that went to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that reached the Sweet 16. Arizona faces Cincinnati...
Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
Sully Says: Seven best moments of the Pittman era
Our friends at 103.7 the Buzz recently asked us to put together a list for their big Razorback preview night, "Countdown to Kickoff." I decided on the seven best moments of Sam Pittman's short but eventful run, over two seasons. Here we go!. Number seven. I went with Coach Pittman's...
Murder in the Heights: 71-year-old woman dead in Little Rock homicide; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:40 p.m.:. The victim of Monday's homicide in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock has been identified as 71-year-old Cathy Smith, police said in a tweet. Update 4:55 p.m.:. A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a white female victim in the...
State board: RIP Memorial Gardens cemetery has failed to maintain its grounds since 2015
HENSLEY (KATV) — Imagine you’re going to visit your loved one at the cemetery, but you cannot find them. That's exactly what dozens of families are dealing with according to complaints Seven On Your Side received. It’s not the first time we have investigated Rest In Peace Memorial...
