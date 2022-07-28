ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

By Colleen de Bellefonds
SELF
SELF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Post Viral Cough#Pulmonary Fibrosis#Persistent Cough#General Health
Daily Fort Worth

Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines

In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

If you were infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave, you 'really don't have a lot of good protection' against the BA.5 subvariant: Fauci

Getting infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave doesn't give much protection against the current BA.5 strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the BA.5 subvariant "substantially evades" antibodies from both vaccination and prior infection. But BA.5 is not associated with greater disease severity or hospitalization compared to earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
TIME

Why Not Everyone Should Take Paxlovid

It’s getting harder to avoid COVID-19, thanks to the dominance of BA.5 in the U.S. and the growing number of other Omicron subvariants. Fortunately, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid can minimize illness from the disease. But it’s not meant for everyone. Only those who are at increased risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy