OTC Industrial Technologies Opens New Manufacturing Facility

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
linknky.com
Logistics company wins city incentive approval to relocate to Crestview Hills
A local logistics company won approval for incentives to move its operations to Crestview Hills. Crestview Hills city council last week held a special meeting and unanimously approved (4-0) the incentive package for Ft. Mitchell-based Whitehorse Freight, which plans to move to 2670 Chancellor Drive in the Thomas More Office Park.
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'
CINCINNATI — Looking for a way to spend your Saturday? Break out the cornhole boards and look no further as Saturday, July 30, has been declared "World Cornhole Day" in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has declared Saturday as "American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day" in the city. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
WLWT 5
Mask mandates: Where mask requirements stand at Cincinnati-area colleges, universities
CINCINNATI — With COVID-19 levels on the rise in the Cincinnati region, some colleges and universities are changing their mask requirements ahead of the school year. Below is a breakdown of each college and university and their current requirements. UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI. Due to the high level of COVID-19...
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
spectrumnews1.com
How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives
CINCINNATI — In 2020, overdose deaths spiked across Ohio, and in the months since, the Ohio Department of Health reports they’ve remained above pre-pandemic levels. More than 80% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Groups like Harm Reduction Ohio point to these statistics as a call to...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair of Fast Rising Ohio Forwards
Wes Miller is keeping UC paws all over the recruitment of top Ohio prospects.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
Newest COVID report says cases increasing — Boone, Kenton in red zone — and masks are advised
Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow, meaning a medium level,...
Fox 19
Man killed at former AK Steel mill identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died early Tuesday at the former AK Steel mill. Wessley Blanton, 46, of West Carrollton, Ohio, died from head trauma he suffered during a routine maintenance inspection, according to the coroner. Blanton was injured in...
spectrumnews1.com
Church mission feeding homeless stays open as cooling center, despite challenges
HAMILTON, Ohio — An area church mission that feeds the homeless is staying open as a cooling center, despite losing cool air. Annie Neal is nearly in tears. “Because I’ve been sick, and this is what has driven me,” said Neal. She’s a volunteer at New Life...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Hello Honey Opened A New Location in Northern Kentucky, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month
Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
The Eastgate Mall was recently sold at auction. On July 12, the mall, located at 4601 Eastgate Blvd., was sold, through the Clermont County Sheriff
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
