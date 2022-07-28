ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OTC Industrial Technologies Opens New Manufacturing Facility

By OTC Industrial Technologies
nddist.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000

The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
City
Middletown, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Houston, OH
State
Arizona State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years

CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Gibbs
buckeyefirearms.org

Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion

In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives

CINCINNATI — In 2020, overdose deaths spiked across Ohio, and in the months since, the Ohio Department of Health reports they’ve remained above pre-pandemic levels. More than 80% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Groups like Harm Reduction Ohio point to these statistics as a call to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otc#Industrial Technologies#Crs#Air Supply
Fox 19

Man killed at former AK Steel mill identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died early Tuesday at the former AK Steel mill. Wessley Blanton, 46, of West Carrollton, Ohio, died from head trauma he suffered during a routine maintenance inspection, according to the coroner. Blanton was injured in...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Cincinnati CityBeat

Hello Honey Opened A New Location in Northern Kentucky, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy