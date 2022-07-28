Facing a massive environmental fine, Bottomley again cited for allegedly violating state water quality rules

This past Saturday, July 30th, marked the 57th anniversary of the passage of the Medicare and Medicaid Act. In our nation’s long, slow march to assuring quality, affordable healthcare for all, this legislation was a significant leap forward at time when a pervasive lack of healthcare access drove tens of millions of working families and seniors deeper and deeper into poor health, poverty and death.

