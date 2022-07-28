Heck of a Morning: How Dana White was right and wrong at the same time

Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching. The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO