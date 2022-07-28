Heck of a Morning: How Dana White was right and wrong at the same time

www.mmafighting.com
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC 277 injury update: Julianna Peña headed for surgery, Anthony Smith avoids broken bone
Julianna Pena needed surgery to deal with the damage she absorbed in a five-round decision loss to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 main event. While Peña didn’t suffer any broken bones, she was covered in blood throughout the latter half of her fight thanks to a series of elbows that left her with several cuts on her head.
‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277
Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching. The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.
UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish
Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
Look: Herschel Walker's Response To MSNBC Is Going Viral
Former Georgia football star and NFL running back Herschel Walker has responded to the comments made about him on MSNBC. Walker, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate out of Georgia, responded to being called a "negro" by an MSNBC analyst. "My response to MSNBC and the...
Video: Blake Perry has nose completely rearranged at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4, later fixed
Blake Perry might look a little different the next time he makes the walk to the cage. On Saturday at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4 in Stockton, Calif., Perry suffered a nasty nose injury that eventually forced a stoppage in the second round of his welterweight bout with Marcel McCain.
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC 277 results: Alexandre Pantoja calls for title shot after tearing through Alex Perez in just 91 seconds
Alexandre Pantoja wanted to make a statement with his performance at UFC 277 and he can now consider that mission accomplished. It took the Brazilian less than two minutes to tear through one-time title challenger Alex Perez as he opened the fight with a barrage of strikes and then finished the fight just moments later with a nasty neck crank/rear naked choke combination. The stoppage came at just 1:31 in the opening round as Pantoja secured his third win in a row overall in the flyweight division.
‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch
Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
Julianna Peña calls for trilogy against Amanda Nunes in first statement after UFC 277 loss
Julianna Pena is already looking towards the future after losing her bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 main event. After pulling off a massive upset to beat Nunes in their first encounter, Peña suffered a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Nunes in the rematch, which saw her suffer several nasty cuts along her forehead that had blood covering her face for the second half of the fight.
Roberto Soldic parts ways with KSW, signs with ONE Championship
Roberto Soldic has a new home. The two-division KSW champion is taking his talents from the Polish promotion to Singapore's ONE Championship. Soldić broke the news of his free agency decision Monday on The MMA Hour. This is a major coup for ONE, with Soldić (20-3) currently holding champion...
Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37
Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022. Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.
Hasim Rahman Jr. reacts to Jake Paul fight cancellation: ‘How’s the fight off on me when they cancelled the event?’
Hasim Rahman Jr. has given his first response to his scheduled fight with Jake Paul being cancelled. On Saturday, Paul’s management team Most Valuabale Promotions released a statement alleging that Rahman was not going to be able to make the contracted weight for the bout, and that Rahman’s assurances to do so “were not made in good faith.”
Morning Report: Michael Bisping wants to see Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 for ‘Female BMF title’ at 130 pounds
Michael Bisping hopes the UFC books Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3, but he wants some special hardware to be up for grabs. This past Saturday, Amanda Nunes reclaimed the women’s bantamweight title with a dominant decision win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277. The win re-established Nunes as the greatest female fighter of all time and returned her to double champ status.. Afterwards, the question quickly turned to what’s next for Nunes, and one name seems to have taken the lead: Valentina Shevchenko.
Kenny Florian breaks down UFC 277 title fights, wonders if Amanda Nunes ‘really wants to be there as champion’
Can Amanda Nunes reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt? Will Brandon Moreno capture the interim title against Kai Kara-France to clinch a fourth fight with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo? UFC 277 will answer those questions and more Saturday — and two-time UFC title challenger Kenny Florian has his picks. A...
The MMA Hour with Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, James Krause, and Roberto Soldic
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports and then it’s best bets time with GC, Helwani, NewYorkRic, and Mysterious Frank as we go over UFC 277.
UFC 277 start time, TV schedule for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2
The UFC 277 start time and TV schedule for the Peña vs. Nunes 2 event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday night is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on four different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
UFC 277 live blog: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2
This is the UFC 277 live blog for Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2, the interim flyweight title fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The co-main event on Saturday is a rematch of a 2019 bout that saw Moreno win a competitive decision at UFC 245. Since that bout, both Moreno and Kara-France’s careers have taken different paths. Following the win, Moreno strung together two more victories and earned himself a title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo. “The Assassin Baby” comported himself, forcing a majority draw, and then beat Figueiredo to claim the title in their rematch. Unfortunately for Moreno, he lost a unanimous decision in their trilogy fight, and while he was hoping to have a fourth crack at “Figgy Smalls,” instead he now faces Kara-France for an interim belt.
Manager: Former GLORY champion Artem Vakhitov a free agent, open to joining UFC for MMA debut
Artem Vakhitov could make the jump to MMA next. The GLORY light heavyweight champion was released from his contract after the kickboxing promotion decided to part ways with all Russians on its roster citing a list of “obstacles” after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The call leaves the 31-year-old Vakhitov, 22-6 in kickboxing after a decision win over Alex Pereira this past September, free in the market to explore other options.
