Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County

WEAR
Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
WEAR
Report: Man pulled gun on pregnant woman and her son in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Alabama man received multiple charges in Santa Rosa County Friday after allegedly pointing a loaded firearm at a pregnant woman and her son, who was in her arms at the time, according to an arrest report. John Clarke, 24, is charged with aggravated battery,...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach man arrested for fentanyl overdose death
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man Saturday in relation to the fentanyl overdose death of a man in April. Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with:. Manslaughter. Sale, manufacture, or delivery of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance...
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
KTAL
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Florida island
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
getthecoast.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car crossing Highway 98 in Fort Walton Beach
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a traffic crash which occurred Saturday night on Miracle Strip Parkway (US Hwy 98) near the Holiday Inn Express. The crash involved a vehicle that struck two pedestrians crossing the highway and resulted in one pedestrian fatality and injuries to the other pedestrian.
WEAR
1 dead, another injured after crash on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. According to Fort Walton Beach police, Joel Burton, 42, was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach woman on probation charged with trafficking drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach woman has been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. The OCSO said it arrested Amanda Walker, 43, after investigators with its special...
WEAR
19-year-old jailed for triple-shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man wanted in connection to a triple-shooting in Escambia County is now in jail. 19-year-old Traekese Calhoun was arrested Thursday morning. He's charged with three counts of attempted homicide. Deputies say he was involved in a shooting in May on the 30-block of Besma Drive.
WEAR
Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
WEAR
UPDATE: 11-year-old Escambia County kidnapping victim safely located
UPDATE - 3 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says kidnapping victim 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis has been safely located. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced the update at 3 p.m. Thursday. No further details have been released, including where she was located. Deputies have also not released...
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley police investigating after woman hit by vehicle
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in a woman being airlifted to the hospital. The 22-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle Thursday night while crossing Alabama 59, just south of East Lawson Avenue, according to authorities. Foley PD, along with Foley...
