'So You Think You Can Dance': Louisiana's Ralyn Johnson goes home on Wednesday's show

By JUDY BERGERON
 4 days ago
Lana McKay
4d ago

Don't Give Up "Beautiful". Just another stepping stone, and "No Stones Go Unturned"That, "I Wish for you"🌟🧞‍♀️🌟✅

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, fishing rodeos and LDWF updates

LOUISIANA BIRDING TRAIL PUBLIC MEETINGS: Monday, 1, 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 North Fourth Street, Baton Rouge; Tuesday, 10 a.m., Clifton Chenier Center Town Hall Auditorium, 220 West Willow Street, Lafayette; Wednesday, 10 a.m., Events Center, 750 2nd Street, Natchitoches; Thursday, 10 a.m., Convention & Tourist Bureau, 629 North Spring Street, Shreveport; Friday, 10 a.m., Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans. Website: labirdingtrails.com.
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
Jim Brown: "Don't Worry--Be Happy" in Louisiana

Bayou State residents are well aware that Louisiana is a pleasant place to live. Some would sarcastically say that we are fat, dumb, and happy down here in the deepest of the deep southern states. The state motto is, after all, Laissez les bons temps rouler. For you out of staters, that’s pronounced Lay say lay bohn tohn roo lay, and means “let the good time roll.” So it should be no surprise to the locals that in a survey of 100 cities listed as the happiest, and published by the U. S. National Bureau of Economic Research, Louisiana walked away with the top rankings.
Louisiana’s favorite soda to undergo a redesign

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is internationally recognized for its flavorful Creole-Cajun specialties, and locals recognize one brand of soda as the perfect drink to accompany a spicy dish. According to one source, Sprite is the most consumed soda in Louisiana. But the green cans and bottles the...
Louisiana Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
Louisiana to Allow Adoptees to Access Their Original Birth Certificate

Beginning August 1, 2022, persons adopted in Louisiana who are 24 years of age and older can receive their Original Birth Certificate from the State of Louisiana for a cost $15.50. This does not provide access to adoption records. This is to receive a copy of your original (pre-adoption) birth certificate.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Recent report highlights struggles of disabled in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent report by United For ALICE and Louisiana Association of United Ways paints a bleak picture for those living with disabilities in Louisiana. “The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty...
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?

Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...

