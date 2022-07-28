‘A gentle giant’: Horry County Sheriff’s Office to escort late K9 officer Kane

www.wmbfnews.com
Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting. Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina man was convicted of killing a man who was first reported missing in 2019. Darrell Land, 34, of Blythewood was found guilty last week of murder in Arnold Bennett’s shooting death. Bennett was last seen on Aug. 7, 2019. His...
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. The Conway Police Department released a photo and information about the vehicle of interest on Saturday. Authorities said the related incident happened at...
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed in Conway after a crash involving a motorcycle. Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are closed in the area of Hwy 90 near Hwy 22 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The injured person is...
Latta residents voice frustration over police, council resignations; town names interim police chief
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Town Council held a special meeting Sunday following several resignations among law enforcement and town officials. The agenda called for a vote on the resignation of council members as well as a discussion on “town and police department concerns” after a number of police officers have resigned in the town, including Police Chief Josh Holt.
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now offering ‘special needs stickers’ to help community members notify first responders of a person with a given need in their home or vehicle. The goal of the window decals is to alert First Responders to any individuals in a...
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a crash in Georgetown County, according to an official. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Kent Road and Feather Drive. Bolt said an...
Man arrested at Florence motel after shooting, assault
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a shooting and assault in Florence. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of South Homestead Drive at around 6:40 p.m. after reports of the shooting. A gunshot victim and an assault...
Blood donor of 30 years gives in legacy of late father
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Maria Shuler started donating blood in college, inspired by her father. “My dad was my, I guess my encourager. He always gave blood he called it his oil change,” Shuler said. Just 7% of the U.S population has O-negative type blood and even less...
Inflation knocks donations for Back Pack Buddies school supplies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The non-profit Back Pack Buddies says school supply donations are down this year, a side effect of inflation. “It’s a tough economy right now for people. It’s affected us a little bit. We are not getting the contributions that we normally get sometimes,” said volunteer Bob Ballerano.
Nonprofits host adaptive golf camp in Myrtle Beach area for children of all abilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter their age, background or physical ability, a group from the Palmetto State is encouraging children to make golf their thing. “It’s been great to see all the joy and the happiness that these kids get with this game,” said Brandon Worley, the founder of Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf. “So it’s really good therapy for them and being able to interact and just socialize has been awesome.”
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
Back to School: New school year kicks off in some Pee Dee districts
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students in Florence School Districts One, Two and Three zipped up their backpacks and officially headed back to school. There is always the first day of school jitters, but this is especially true for many students in Florence School District One who are starting at a brand-new school and district.
FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances will be ending later this evening and we’re expecting drier weather on the way. Rain chances will wrap up after sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to stay warm this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.
FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.
Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $1.28 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing, the second highest prize in 20 years. People rushed to gas stations to buy a $2 ticket with dreams of how many houses they would buy and where they would go first on vacation.
