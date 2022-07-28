LOL! Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Take On ‘He’s a 10 but’ TikTok Challenge

Selena Gomez and best friend Francia Raisa teamed up for the “He’s a 10 but” TikTok challenge, and posted the hilarious results.

The viral trend has one person offering up details of someone whose attractiveness is at a 10, but has a characteristic driving down their score, and the other person reacts, sometimes offering a new “score” for the person.

Raisa starts out by telling Gomez, "He's a 10, but his breath stinks."

Gomez asks, "And I can't fix that?” and Raisa replies, "You try,” to which Selena cringes.

Selena takes a turn, saying, "He's a 10, but he only likes to roleplay ‘Star Wars,’" asking, “Is that weird?” Raisa responds, "Is it weird that I've never seen ‘Star Wars’?"

Raisa goes on, "He's a 10, but doesn't like dogs,” which is a no-brainer for Selena, who says, "No, I'm out.” Francia then asks, “He’s a 10, but he likes his toes sucked.” Selena just cringes and shakes her head.

Selena comes up with, "He's a 10, but he hates everything that you've ever been in,” but they both agree that would be awful.

Gomez asks Raisa, “He’s a 10, but he says you can never have a glass of wine again.” Francia doesn’t like that, saying, “Now you’re just challenging my emotions.”

The girls end with Selena: “He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend.” Francia jokes, “I hate her, too, sometimes.” They laugh and Gomez tells her, “Honestly, fair enough.”

The women have been friends since 2007, and in 2017 Francia donated a kidney to Selena, who was suffering from the autoimmune disease lupus.