Black Panther 2: Why Marvel Needs to Nail The Balance Between Blockbuster and Cinema With This Pivotal Sequel

Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Colin Farrell: ‘Obsessive’ Matt Reeves Won’t Direct Penguin Spinoff but Is ‘All Over’ the HBO Max Series
Click here to read the full article. Colin Farrell can’t wait to transform back into Gotham City menace, The Penguin. “The Batman” scene-stealing star told Entertainment Tonight that it was “so much fun” playing the nightclub owner-slash-mob boss baddie Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in Matt Reeves’ brooding epic superhero film. “I’ve been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean, it was a joy,” Farrell gushed when asked if he would return for the confirmed sequel, offering an emphatic yes. “Oh my god, you kidding me? It’s so much fun, are you joking [with] me?” Yet in the meantime, Farrell’s gangster...
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares New Photos From Cast's Farewell Dinner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was recently shown at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie wrapped filming in May and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. Naturally, there are a lot of emotions surrounding the team's last outing, so fans have been excited to see Gunn share behind-the-scenes content and post images of the cast hanging out together. Today, the director took to Twitter to share some images from the cast's farewell dinner.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Marvel's Simu Liu Puts Digimon on the Map Thanks to an Anime Throwback
Simu Liu is no stranger to film and television, just ask any Marvel fan. The Hollywood star has been in the game for a while, and they were launched globally after Marvel Studios cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the MCU. And over on social media, Liu is using his platform to get anime recommendations after giving Digimon the kind of shoutout it deserves.
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Dead at 64
Marvel Comics lost one of its creatives this week. Ron Zimmerman was a writer, film and television producer, and stand-up comic who wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven in addition to the Ultimate Adventure series. He also worked on The Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. However, he was best known for the Rawhide Kid comic, a cowboy who occasionally time-traveled to modern-day comics such as The Avengers and West Coast Avengers. According to a report from Deadline, Zimmerman passed away on July 28th after a battle with cancer.
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
HBO Max Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series Has a Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
The HBO Max reboot of Pretty Little Liars is a hit with critics, garnering a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins premiered Thursday, July 28th, with three episodes introducing a new cast of Little Liars. While we're only a week into the series, 12 Rotten Tomatoes critics have given it a 92% rating at the time of this writing, with 12 critics chiming in. As for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins' Audience Score, it currently sits at 79% among 71 users. The Pretty Little Liars revival is doing better than HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which has 36% on the Tomatometer and 64% average Audience Score.
Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals She's a Big Groot Fan
The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been talked about quite a lot lately, after last month's San Diego Comic-Con revealed a lot of details regarding the next movies and television shows within the franchise. Next among them is I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts that follow the rambunctious and precocious character following the events of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Baby Groot might be one of the most beloved characters in the MCU's arsenal — and it looks like even Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson is a fan. Larson recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself in a Groot baseball cap, remarking that she's a "BIG Groot fan."
Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Reveals New Characters
Star Wars: The High Republic is about to launch Phase II of its line, and as such, we'll be getting to meet some new characters. Star Wars is now teasing some of those new characters in the latest update on the official Star Wars website. In addition to some new character teases, we also get the official opening crawl to Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and the first chapter of the new phase, "Quest of the Jedi".
Benjamin Percy on Wolverine's Judgment Day Tie-in, Solem Team-Up and More (Exclusive)
Judgment Day is coming for Wolverine, courtesy of Benjamin Percy. The Marvel Universe is engulfed in the newest crossover event, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, which finds the X-Men and Eternals raging a war on each other with the Avengers – and humanity – stuck in the middle. Just about every Marvel series will tie into Judgment Day in their unique way, which is true of Wolverine. While Krakoa and Arakko with the initial assault by the Eternals, Wolverine has to contend with the return of The Hand's Hellbride and an unlikely team-up with Solem.
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
Star Wars: The High Republic Official Timeline: Every Book and Comic Explained
Star Wars: The High Republic has now revealed an official timeline for the series, which you can check out below! The High Republic line started with the clear framework of being set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, but clearly, that is enough of a span of time for The High Republic to essentially be an entire Star Wars series in and of itself. So as Phase II of the High Republic begins, and projects like The Acolyte TV series head into production, getting clarification on The High Republic's official timeline is certainly helpful.
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
The Uncanny X-Men Jim Lee Trading Cards Book Is a Potent Dose of '90s Nostalgia
The 1990s were huge for the X-Men. The growing family of X-Men comics was selling better than ever. X-Men: The Animated Series brought the weekly adventures of Marvel's merry mutants into the homes of many soon-to-be-obsessed children. A third and often overlooked pillar of the 1990s X-Men boom is the trading card sets that featured the characters. These cards often served as singular, iconic representations of the characters, providing stunning visuals and new information about the characters to fans who weren't necessarily digging through back issue bins to uncover every moment in X-Men history. Plenty of young people in the 1990s spent their allowances filling up binders full of these card sets.
She-Hulk: First Clip Released by Marvel
Marvel Studios' third live-action streaming releasing arrives later this month. Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye before it, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest of Marvel's legacy projects, as it focuses on a new hero possessing the powers of an original six Avenger. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters follows in the footsteps of her cousin, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, by transforming into her iteration of Hulk: She-Hulk. Unlike the giant green rage monster that fans are familiar with, She-Hulk aligns more with Smart Hulk from Avengers: Endgame. She has enhanced strength, but she remains the same person she is when she's human-sized.
