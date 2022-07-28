Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Methow Valley, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR METHOW VALLEY AND OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703) and Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Red Flag Warning in effect through Tuesday
EPHRATA — The streak of triple-digit temperature days should end on Tuesday but breezy conditions will bring critical fire weather conditions across north central Washington. The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a red flag warning from 1 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. An excessive heat warning...
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Excessive heat warning will continue into Sunday
UPDATE -- The National Weather Service in Spokane has again extended the excessive heat warning that has been in place throughout the week in eastern Washington. The heat warning is now in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures through Sunday will range between 100 and 110 degrees, with overnight...
KXLY
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
FOX 28 Spokane
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friday heat smashes late July records
SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
Delays expected on Trent Ave as work continues on Barker Rd
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Drivers who use Trent Ave between Flora Road and Wellesley Ave should use an alternate route starting Sunday afternoon. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue construction of the new bridge over the BNSF Railway at Barker Road. On Monday, crews will begin setting...
Comments / 0