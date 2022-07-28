Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR METHOW VALLEY AND OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703) and Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO