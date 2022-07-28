Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 04:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
spokanepublicradio.org
Temperature records expected to topple through the weekend
Northwest cities will threaten — and break — daily temperature records over the next several days. Spokane fell seven degrees short of its record of 106 on Wednesday, but Yakima tied its record of 106 and Ellensburg’s 105 eclipsed the previous record by five degrees. In western Washington, Seattle (94), Olympia (97) and Bellingham (90) all set new records on Wednesday.
Nine people hurt, no deaths in pileup on WA-281 in Grant County
QUINCY, Wash. — In light of a massive six-vehicle accident on WA-281 in Grant County, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released details on the pileup that left nine people injured. According to WSP investigators, a 22-year-old semi-truck driver approached five vehicles that were stopped for construction on the...
kpq.com
Rock Climber Dies Southwest of Leavenworth
A Seattle woman is dead after passing away while climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth last week. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld said the victim's 30-year-old climbing partner first called 9-1-1 July 19th around 9:45pm from the wall after losing sight and contact with the victim, who was still connected to the rope below.
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes
The road was closed briefly while the potatoes and the semi truck were removed, troopers said.
nbcrightnow.com
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
kpq.com
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
kpq.com
Motorcyclist Injured After Being Ejected in Crash Near Manson
A motorcyclist has injuries after being thrown from his bike in a crash near Manson Thursday afternoon. Troopers say 19-year-old Ivan Irrueta of Manson was turning onto SR 150 from Wapato Lake Road when he hit a stationary pickup truck. Irrueata was taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital with injuries...
nbcrightnow.com
Watershed brings concerns of heat exhaustion, heat stroke
QUINCY, Wash. - Watershed brings thousands of people out to The Gorge Amphitheater each year. With the event being held in the middle of a heat wave, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real concerns. The CEO of the local hospital Quincy Medical Center, Glenda Bishop, wants to remind people...
ncwlife.com
Omak assault, robbery suspect arrested at casino in Coulee Dam
A woman wanted for a July 20 assault and robbery outside Omak was arrested early Thursday morning at the Coulee Casino in Coulee Dam. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Morningstar St. Peter is being held without bail in the Okanogan County Jail on charges of 1st-degree robbery and 2nd-degree assault.
ifiberone.com
Soap Lake police, medical personnel able to revive woman found unconscious, not breathing
SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake police and medical personnel were able to save a woman who was having a cardiac event likely caused by an opioid overdose Thursday evening. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to the 400 block of Third Avenue Northeast and arrived to find a woman unconscious and not breathing. Officers Jones and Gallaher immediately began CPR and also administered NARCAN.
Moses Lake nurse gets 18 months in prison for tampering with morphine
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Moses Lake nurse will spend 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medication. Esther Rae Tuller, 41, tampered with opioid narcotics while she was working at the Confluence Health Clinic between August 2019 and April 2020. She used syringes to remove morphine from at least 17 vials and then ingested it as part...
