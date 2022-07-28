Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
KXLY
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
Coeur d'Alene Press
WATCH: Flyover of new interchange at I-90 and Hwy 41
Fly through this animated video on the redesign of the I-90 and SH-41 interchange in Post Falls. Video provided by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Big construction project at I-90 and Highway 41 interchange starts Monday
POST FALLS, ID.— A stretch of Post Falls will get a brand-new look over the next couple of years. Construction is set to begin at the interchange at I-90 and Highway 41 on Monday. The Idaho Department of Transportation wants to try and make it safer for drivers in the area. The area has seen some serious crashes and deaths....
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
nbcrightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
Delays expected on Trent Ave as work continues on Barker Rd
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Drivers who use Trent Ave between Flora Road and Wellesley Ave should use an alternate route starting Sunday afternoon. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue construction of the new bridge over the BNSF Railway at Barker Road. On Monday, crews will begin setting...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene police investigating robbery at third street boat docks
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department responded earlier this week to third street boat docks for a reported robbery. According to police, the victim was with a friend and was approached by a group of male minors, who were interested in buying the victim's shoes. However, instead of giving the victim money, police said one of them reportedly pulled out a gun and took the shoes. After, the group of men left the area.
Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating a potential arson of an RV on West Sharp and North Madison. According to Spokane fire officials, the RV had been abandoned for weeks. No injuries were reported at the scene. This is an ongoing news story and we...
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday: Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
IDAHO - Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN). IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are...
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
