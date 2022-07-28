ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benewah County, ID

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill

LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris

Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Latah County, ID
County
Kootenai County, ID
County
Lewis County, ID
County
Shoshone County, ID
County
Nez Perce County, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Boundary County, ID
County
Benewah County, ID
County
Bonner County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Idaho Panhandle#Heat Stroke#Mdt Expires#Idaho Palouse
FOX 28 Spokane

Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene police investigating robbery at third street boat docks

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department responded earlier this week to third street boat docks for a reported robbery. According to police, the victim was with a friend and was approached by a group of male minors, who were interested in buying the victim's shoes. However, instead of giving the victim money, police said one of them reportedly pulled out a gun and took the shoes. After, the group of men left the area.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday:  Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy