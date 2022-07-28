Lions' Joshua Paschal: Underwent sports hernia surgery

www.cbssports.com
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
QB Davis Mills' Leadership Highlights Texans' Training Camp
Second-year quarterback Davis Mills has showcased significant improvements during the first three days of Houston Texans training camp, but none more important than his leadership qualities.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Deemed fine after tweaking ankle
Though Mahomes tweaked his ankle during Monday's practice, coach Andy Reid downplayed the issue, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports. "Yeah, he got stepped on," Reid noted of the Chiefs' starting QB. "He's OK. He's alright. An offensive lineman got pushed back into him." With Mahomes evidently having avoided any...
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Dealing with injury
Manager Brandon Hyde said that Mountcastle isn't starting Saturday against the Reds since the first baseman is "banged up," Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Hyde didn't elaborate much on the nature of Mountcastle's injury, only saying that the 25-year-old is dealing with "bumps and bruises." However, Hyde hopes that Mountcastle will be available off the bench Saturday, so it doesn't seem like the issue is particularly serious.
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes is 'OK' after being stepped on in practice
The Kansas City Chiefs experienced a small scare during their Monday training camp session, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the field for the white medical tent with a foot injury. Per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes was taking part in an 11-on-11 drill where the pocket...
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench
Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Flores' move to the bench ends a stretch of 12 consecutive starts for the 30-year-old. Tommy La Stella will step in at second base in place of Flores, who should continue to have a regular spot in the middle infield while both Thairo Estrada (concussion) and Brandon Crawford (knee) are on the injured list.
Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Placed on bereavement list
Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. Gibson picked up his sixth win of the season Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings. Players are allowed to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so it's possible the the right-hander makes a start during the Phillies' road trip to Atlanta early next week.
Braves' William Woods: Back in action at Triple-A
Woods (ankle) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Saturday and struck out one over a scoreless inning later that day. Woods had been on Gwinnett's IL since May 17 before he was cleared to rejoin the affiliate after making three relief appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut earlier this season and could re-emerge as a relief option for Atlanta in August or September now that he's healthy again at Triple-A.
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Suffers knee injury
Refsnyder is dealing with an MCL injury, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports. Refsnyder has been out of the lineup for Boston's last four games, coinciding with the return of J.D. Martinez. However, there has apparently been more to Refsnyder's absence. The team is currently hopeful that Refsnyder will avoid a stint on the injured list.
