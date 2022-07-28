Championship 2022/23: How to watch on TV, table prediction & players to watch

www.90min.com
Related
Bournemouth 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Bournemouth's 2022/23 season.
Every Premier League 2022/23 home kit - ranked
Every Premier League home kit for the 2022/23 season - ranked.
England vs Germany - Euro 2022 final: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, including team news and how to watch on TV.
Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament
Beth Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 to win both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarina Wiegman wins consecutive Euro titles with two different countries
Sarina Wiegman made European Championship history with England's Euro 2022 triumph.
Esme Morgan column: Keira Walsh & Lena Oberdorf will be key to the Euro 2022 final outcome
Esme Morgan looks into the importance of Lena Oberdorf and Keira Walsh, and the Germany vs England rivalry, ahead of the Euro 2022 final.
Euro 2022 final draws huge 17.4m peak TV audience
The Euro 2022 final between England & Germany on BBC One set a huge record peak television audience for women's football in the UK.
90min
759
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0