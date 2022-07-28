TSA sees increase in passengers at TF Green Airport, nationwide

turnto10.com
Turnto10.com
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
Turnto10.com
Police report 'active day' keeping boaters safe at 'Aquapalooza'
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of boaters were out on the water in Portsmouth on Saturday for an event known as Aquapalooza. The annual celebration known to attract boaters from across New England is a concern to some Rhode Island officials. Mike Healey, spokesperson for the state Department of...
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Turnto10.com
Veterans, service members learn to quahog at North Kingstown beach
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Service members, veterans, and their family members learned how to quahog on Saturday. The Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife Education led the event at North Kingstown Town Beach for those who serve or have served and their families. "My husband is an...
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say annual 'Aquapalooza' in Portsmouth is a safety concern
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — It will be all hands on deck at the public boat ramp in Portsmouth on Saturday for this year’s annual Aquapalooza. Firefighters, police officers, and even additional harbor masters will be making rounds to keep everyone safe. “Our big safety concern is that it’s...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day
(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders flocked to the beach on Sunday for the 33rd Governor's Bay Day. Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order last week establishing the annual event, which features free beach parking and fishing at Rhode Island state beaches. "It's amazing," said Mark Gionet, who spent the...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts man sentenced five years for manufacturing ghost guns in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Roxbury, Massachusetts man was sentenced in Providence Superior Court to serve five years in prison for manufacturing ghost guns, prosecutors said Monday. Providence police worked with police in Somerville, Massachusetts and executed a warrant at an apartment on Atwells Avenue in Providence in Jan....
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Turnto10.com
Crews in Massachusetts recover truck, driver from ocean
HULL, Mass. (WJAR) — Police and fire crews in Hull, Massachusetts found a body and a pickup truck in the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday afternoon. The departments, along with the Hull Harbormaster, responded at about 2:50 p.m. to 911 calls reporting that the driver of a pickup truck drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street.
ABC6.com
New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island competitors help Boston brewery through supply shortage
(WJAR) — A small brewery in Boston is getting help from some local competitors. The Isle Brewers Guild, with locations in Pawtucket and Warren, is one of a few breweries helping Night Shift Brewing in Boston. Night Shift Brewing’s CO2 supply, carbon dioxide gas, was cut recently short.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
ABC6.com
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
