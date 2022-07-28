What’s In Brett Wilkin’s Supplement Stack?

Protein is an essential part of your nutrition. You need protein to build muscle, make essential enzymes and antibodies, connective tissue, hair, and many other structures. Proteins can also provide calories. How much protein do you need? It depends on your body weight, lifestyle, and whether you're trying to bulk up or lose weight. Not eating enough protein reduces muscle mass, increases the risk of fractures, and can affect skin, hair, and nail health. Too much protein can strain the intestines, liver, and kidneys. Along with the correct amount, the type and source of protein are important, too.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 25 DAYS AGO