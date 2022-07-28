LAKEHURST: POLICE GET TREATS FROM BEACON OF LIFE

ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
Parkway Crash In Lacey Claims Driver
LACEY – A Sayreville man was killed in a crash Friday night after his car veered off the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Brian Steiner. Police said the crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. near milepost 72 in Lacey Township. Steiner was driving...
Barnegat Chief Warns Residents Of Recent Car Thefts
BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Police Department is asking residents to take precautions as car thefts have increased in the area. “All of Ocean County has been dealing with car theft rings that come here to steal cars (often high-end cars). Sometimes they steal the cars to commit crimes with them; sometimes they steal them so they can be sold,” Chief Keith Germain said in a statement.
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
Off-duty NYPD detective critically injured after shooting self in head in Queens home: police
An off-duty NYPD detective was critically injured after he shot himself inside of his Queens home late Sunday, according to officials.
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S NEWS LETTER
Please see below link to #SheriffGolden’s Newsletter for July 2022, which includes the latest efforts and initiatives the #MCSONJ makes to ensure the utmost of public safety in Monmouth County. You can always keep up to date with our monthly newsletter here on Facebook to learn more about the...
MANCHESTER: POLICE ISSUE OVER A HUNDRED SUMMONS’ FOR TRESPASSING
The following is a press release issued by the Manchester Police Department. Gloomy Wanderer on August 1, 2022 - 13:27 at 13:27. They go after money instead of dangerous criminals. Gloomy Wanderer on August 1, 2022 - 13:27 at 13:27. They go after money instead of dangerous criminals. Gloomy Wanderer...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
BARNEGAT: CHIEF OF POLICE ADDRESSES BREAK IN AND ROBBERIES
The following is a statement released by the Barnegat Chief of Police:. We wanted to take a few minutes this morning to talk about a recent burglary that occurred while the home was occupied, why it happened, and what you need to be aware of so you can avoid becoming a victim.
Authorities: 23-year-old motorcyclist fatally crashes in Howell
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Howell Friday night.
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
BAY HEAD: POLICE OFFICER SHOWS OFF A GANG OF BANDITS
Bay Head Police Officer Sellers, while patrolling our beaches last evening came across these gang of bandits !!! Great group of kids enjoying a Summer night.
Police Raid At Heritage Minerals Site In Manchester Results in Dozens Of Tickets, Fines
Once again, Manchester Police have conducted a “special enforcement detail” at the dangerous Heritage Minerals site, resulting in dozens of fines and penalties. Originally operated by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), Inc., the property was sold to and subsequently operated by Heritage Minerals until the cessation of mining operations in the early 1980’s.
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
Driver Ejected In Serious Weekend Crash On Garden State Parkway
A medical chopper was called to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on the Jersey Shore for at least four patients Sunday, July 31, Ocean County Scanner News reports. Photos from the scene on the southbound side of the highway show the chopper landing near milepost 96.3 in Wall Township.
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
JACKSON: MONTHS LONG INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG BUST
Jackson Police Department issued the following statement regarding the investigation and arrests:. On July 14th, The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin. The investigation revealed both Franklyn Baptiste, age 54 of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, age 38 of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and heroin from multiple residences and vehicles in Jackson Township. On that date, members of the Special Enforcement Unit and Uniformed Services Division conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Caravan operated by Baptiste and Meadows. Both subjects were subsequently arrested with being in possession of 200 doses of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. Both Baptiste and Meadows were charged and lodged in Ocean County Jail.
