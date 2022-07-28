Fauntleroy service resumes after ferry makes 'hard landing' at West Seattle dock

www.king5.com
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
Des Moines launching new 'fast ferry' to and from Seattle
DES MOINES, Wash. — Starting Aug. 10, there will be a new way to get from Des Moines to Seattle and it does not involve any freeways or traffic. The new fast ferry will take four times a day from the Des Moines Marina, Wednesday through Sunday. The ferry...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
auburn-reporter.com
Washington state’s first Topgolf officially opens in Renton
After five years of planning and months of waiting, the state’s first Topgolf is finally open to the public in Renton. On July 29, Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, Renton City Council members, Boeing officials, and more gathered for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of one of the most anticipated businesses to open in South King County.
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
seattlemet.com
Inside the Cockpit During the Alki Beach Plane Crash
John La Porta knew he couldn't make it. Just beyond the northern tip of Vashon Island on Tuesday afternoon, the pilot's faltering Cessna 150 had basically stopped generating power shortly after leaving Tacoma. The tower at Boeing Field thought he could still hook the small plane toward one of its runways. But that meant crossing over houses and businesses with 20-plus gallons of fuel on board. If he couldn't reach the air strip or find a clearing, it would be a big fire.
MyNorthwest.com
Ferry crashes into docks at Fauntleroy Terminal, damaging itself and several cars
A ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks this morning, causing serious damage to the ferry and two cars and likely impacting the ferry schedule. Steve Allen, a KIRO Newsradio engineer, was aboard the ferry when it crashed and described the incident, saying afterward he was “a little shaken up.”
All lanes of SB I-5 reopen after truck fire snarled traffic in Seattle for hours
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound I-5 near Mercer Street in Seattle are back open after a truck fire resulted in a lengthy closure that caused major traffic backups Thursday afternoon. All lanes of southbound I-5, closed around 1 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)....
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park. Seattle Fire is responding to an accident on I-5. I-5 Colonnade park is a winding series of bike paths, trails, and an off-leash area running under the I-5 highway.
q13fox.com
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
KOMO News
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
The Fourth Purdy Bridge: A Design for the Ages
The first bridge over Henderson Bay between Purdy and the Wauna sandspit was built in 1892. Seemingly star-crossed almost from the outset, the structure required frequent repairs and had to be ...
Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’
With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket. Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”. The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000...
