A Cute Baby Zebra Was Just Born at York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine

Have you ever been to Summer Sessions in Rye, New Hampshire? You will feel exponentially cooler just by setting foot in this joint!. Summer Sessions is an Oceanfront Surf Shop offering lessons, camps, and adult surf nights. They also sell top brand wetsuits, surfboards, and paddle boards AND they have a full café (aka the Sandpiper Café) in the shop. Whether you consider yourself a full blown surfer dude (or dudette) or have never stood up on a wave in your life, they have lessons for every age and skill level. It's never too late to learn! They even have a LADIES NIGHT! Let's go girls!

RYE, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO