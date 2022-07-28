A Cute Baby Zebra Was Just Born at York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine

wblm.com
Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
Social Media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site. There have been a few people in...
It's "Best of" season for travel writers across the globe. The industry has been cranking out content as tourism continues to get back to pre-pandemic heights. Considering Maine is "Vacationland," it's no surprise to see the Pine Tree State featured in articles on numerous websites, online publications, and blogs. The...
Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Man Shredding on Wheelchair Surf Board in Rye, New Hampshire, is All Kinds of Inspiring
Have you ever been to Summer Sessions in Rye, New Hampshire? You will feel exponentially cooler just by setting foot in this joint!. Summer Sessions is an Oceanfront Surf Shop offering lessons, camps, and adult surf nights. They also sell top brand wetsuits, surfboards, and paddle boards AND they have a full café (aka the Sandpiper Café) in the shop. Whether you consider yourself a full blown surfer dude (or dudette) or have never stood up on a wave in your life, they have lessons for every age and skill level. It's never too late to learn! They even have a LADIES NIGHT! Let's go girls!
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
There’s so much happiness in this, there’s no way you can be down after watching
The Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine, always welcomed farm friends worldwide. Hope and Chris ran the farm and hoped to be one of the best dairy farms. The farm had numerous goats and goat kids. The farm owners, with their several Nigerian Dwarf goats and their kids, enjoyed every day....
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
“The amount of onion powder potentially ingested by Tsuk posed a risk for red blood cell damage, anemia, and GI irritation,” Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist, said, per People.
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
GRAY, Maine — A family captured the moment a Bald Eagle swam to shore, dragging with it a tasty meal. Don Richardson sent WMTW the video of the eagle swimming its way to shore on Crystal Lake in Gray. You can see the full video in the player above.
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Wednesday, August 3rd — Tonight, we show you some treats that will literally melt in your mouth. From fancy frappes to maple soft serve in a puffle cone, even wine ice cream. These sweet frozen treats aren't your average vanilla or cookie dough, these stops all over the state are taking ice cream season in NH to the extreme.
