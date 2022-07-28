10About Town: Kuumba Festival, Blount Pride and the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest

You never know what you’ll see when you explore the mountain top attractions in Gatlinburg! From black bears to birds, you’ll have the opportunity to see all kinds of Smoky Mountain wildlife roaming around. One animal you don’t see very often in the area, however, is a bobcat. Visitors to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park were in for a special treat when they spotted not one, but two, baby bobcats on the hillside! Watch the video and learn more below:

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO