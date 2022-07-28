ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

10About Town: Kuumba Festival, Blount Pride and the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest

 4 days ago
Johnson City Press

Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show

More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (7/31 – 8/9/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
WBIR

33rd Annual Kuumba Festival to run through the weekend in Morningside Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-day cultural event that celebrates African American art and celebrates local artists will continue through the weekend in Knoxville. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by Knoxville artists and community activists. They wanted to showcase African American art and share cultural art forms throughout the community. It includes food, merchandise and performances from across the world.
WYSH AM 1380

Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally kicks off August 3

(Oak Ridge press release) Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to get a lot easier. Beginning August 3, Oak Ridge will be teaming up with The Chef’s Workshop to host a food truck rally every Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. The “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally”...
Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state’s economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is...
Baby Bobcats Spotted at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park — Watch the Video!

You never know what you’ll see when you explore the mountain top attractions in Gatlinburg! From black bears to birds, you’ll have the opportunity to see all kinds of Smoky Mountain wildlife roaming around. One animal you don’t see very often in the area, however, is a bobcat. Visitors to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park were in for a special treat when they spotted not one, but two, baby bobcats on the hillside! Watch the video and learn more below:
WATE

Meet Stripes a sweet kitten looking for a furever home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Pet of the Week we introduce you to Stripes, a sweet male kitten looking for a forever home. If you cannot adopt there are many ways to help local pets within our community. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley works tirelessly...
WBIR

Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
WATE

Big changes coming to Lenoir City in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season but they have a new head coach and a new attitude. Garry Dugger takes over the program and things are going to look different, especially on offense. The Panthers are bigger and stronger than they’ve been in the past thanks […]
