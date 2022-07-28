10About Town: Kuumba Festival, Blount Pride and the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest

www.wbir.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
Art exhibition opens at Gatlinburg's Anna Porter Public Library to promote healing nearly 6 years after wildfires
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A collaborative art project opened in Gatlinburg on Monday in hopes of helping the continued recovery of the community nearly six years after wildfires devastated Sevier County. The Anna Porter Public Library in Gatlinburg partnered with the University of Tennessee Libraries and the city of Gatlinburg...
Johnson City Press
Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show
More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
'Skål to all!' | Viking Summer Festival to last through the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in downtown Knoxville may see drinking horns, hammers and plenty of mead over the weekend. It'll all be for a Viking-themed festival that includes tarot readings, new kinds of mead and plenty of competitions. Starting Friday and running through the weekend, Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus...
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (7/31 – 8/9/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
33rd Annual Kuumba Festival to run through the weekend in Morningside Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-day cultural event that celebrates African American art and celebrates local artists will continue through the weekend in Knoxville. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by Knoxville artists and community activists. They wanted to showcase African American art and share cultural art forms throughout the community. It includes food, merchandise and performances from across the world.
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville native Bianca Belair keeps RAW Women’s Championship at Summer Slam
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students. The University of Tennessee will use the Holiday Inn Express to provide students with an affordable housing option. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Remarkable first season comes...
WYSH AM 1380
Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally kicks off August 3
(Oak Ridge press release) Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to get a lot easier. Beginning August 3, Oak Ridge will be teaming up with The Chef’s Workshop to host a food truck rally every Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. The “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally”...
Mission of Hope fills two buses with donations of school supplies over tax-free weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the tax-free weekend, Mission of Hope held a "Pack the Bus" event to collect donations of school supplies and help students in rural Appalachia prepare for the new school year. On Monday, they said they collected enough donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and other school...
New renderings of Knoxville Smokies Stadium released
Developers have released new renderings of the multimillion-dollar stadium planned for the Old City neighborhood of downtown Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state’s economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is...
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
visitmysmokies.com
Baby Bobcats Spotted at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park — Watch the Video!
You never know what you’ll see when you explore the mountain top attractions in Gatlinburg! From black bears to birds, you’ll have the opportunity to see all kinds of Smoky Mountain wildlife roaming around. One animal you don’t see very often in the area, however, is a bobcat. Visitors to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park were in for a special treat when they spotted not one, but two, baby bobcats on the hillside! Watch the video and learn more below:
WATE
Meet Stripes a sweet kitten looking for a furever home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Pet of the Week we introduce you to Stripes, a sweet male kitten looking for a forever home. If you cannot adopt there are many ways to help local pets within our community. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley works tirelessly...
PETS・
'Creativity is everything' | Elementary school's halls lined in spray paint art
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dogwood Elementary may look like an average school from the outside, but the minute you step inside, you're greeted with creativity in every crevice. Almost every hallway is lined in "graffiti art" as Principal Lana Shelton-Lowe describes it. “We kind of are the school like none...
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
Big changes coming to Lenoir City in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season but they have a new head coach and a new attitude. Garry Dugger takes over the program and things are going to look different, especially on offense. The Panthers are bigger and stronger than they’ve been in the past thanks […]
