WATCH: Dashcam Footage Of ‘KIA Boyz’ Slamming Into A Police Cruiser

wfgr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
July 31 (UPI) -- Two cyclists were killed and three others were severely injured in Michigan over the weekend in a crash involving an SUV that crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in Ionia County,...
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TODAY.com
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured when suspected intoxicated driver hits Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour riders
Two cyclists were killed and three others were being treated for severe injuries after they were struck by an SUV during the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour across Michigan, authorities said. A driver who is accused of being intoxicated crossed the center divide of a roadway to get around another vehicle and...
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Bicyclists Doing Endurance Ride for Make-A-Wish
A suspected drunk driver hit and killed bicyclists while they were cycling across the state for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The crash happened while the group was in Ionia County. Investigators say two men were killed and at least three other cyclists were severely hurt. The group was taking part in...
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
Grand Haven driver hits building, flees twice & is finally caught
A man is in custody after the vehicle he was driving struck a building, he fled and then was apprehended Saturday.
Man tased, arrested in Grand Haven for hit-and-run after running from police
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after crashing into a car and a building in Grand Haven and fleeing the scene, police say. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call about a crash on Beacon, south of the drawbridge Saturday morning. A second call soon came in about a vehicle that crashed into a building on Ferry and Columbus. The driver fled the scene in both instances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
GRPD investigates shooting death
Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Saturday morning.
Kalamazoo Police investigate shooting, look for suspect
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are investigating a shooting and working to find the suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
396 attempted, successful Kia and Hyundai thefts in GR since May 1
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says that any minor stealing a car is a cause for concern, especially since some of them are as young as 11 years old.
Do You Remember This Terrifying Day 11-Years Ago in Grand Rapids?
It was a very scary day in Grand Rapids History 11-years ago. Multiple killings and a wild police chase with a killer on the loose. It seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie, but it was real as the Grand Rapids Police were chasing Rodrick Shonte Dantzler. Dantzler had killed his wife and a daughter along with five others.
Kent County prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts
Vehicle thefts across Kent County are continuing to trouble law enforcement and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
2 cyclists killed, 3 others seriously injured after car crashes into Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after police say an SUV crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County Saturday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Stage Road in Ronald Township. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene, including Michigan State Police and Aero Med.
Police: Man injured in Kalamazoo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Kalamazoo Friday night.
Search for missing West MI man ends after body discovered near site of motorcycle crash
A missing man last seen in Grand Rapids four days ago was found deceased at an apparent crash site Thursday afternoon in West Michigan, state troopers announced.
Kzoo fire marshal investigating fire at Planned Parenthood
There was a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2