FWC civilian employee arrested for retail theft, Polk deputies say

www.clickorlando.com
Related
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apopka, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in a shooting in Apopka Monday morning, police said. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the area of 820 S Robinson Ave., near an auto body shop in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
click orlando
How can I check the status of my driver’s license?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
click orlando
Man shoots, kills family member in Winter Haven, sheriff says
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday deputies arrested a man who fatally shot his family member in Winter Haven earlier that morning. In a message posted to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch is said to have confessed to the shooting, which Judd said occurred at about 10 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida mom missing after taking bus to Tampa, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Polk deputies: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with broken bones, head trauma
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver they say crashed into a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for several feet before driving off. The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the sheriff's office.
click orlando
Search for shooter continues after 7 wounded in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in the ongoing search for the person who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday and injured at least seven people. In a news release, police asked for witnesses in the shooting to come forward by calling 911...
click orlando
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
RELATED PEOPLE
Polk County homicide suspect confesses to killing family member, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County police said a 21-year-old Polk County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing a family member. According to a release, Sheriff Grady Judd was on the scene of a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven Sunday morning. Investigators said...
click orlando
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
Fire department: No one found after reports of person in manhole
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Fire Department says no one was found during a search for a person inside a manhole on Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched around 9 a.m. to 66th Street North near 84th Avenue North in Pinellas Park after receiving reports that a man fell through a manhole opening into a sewage drain.
click orlando
Polk County deputies investigate hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 67-year-old motorcyclist
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash Sunday night seriously injured a 67-year-old motorcyclist in Winter Haven. The hit-and-run crash occurred at 8:47 p.m. on K-Ville Avenue, or County Road 542, at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Pasco County teenager
An Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night for a 17-year-old girl from New Port Richey.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.
click orlando
‘Grateful that we’re all alive:’ Victim in downtown Orlando shooting demands change
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 spoke with one of the victims who said she was shot in downtown Orlando Sunday morning after a gunman fired into a crowd, injuring seven near Orange Avenue and Wall Street. The woman, who only wants to go by Jaimy, said that she and...
click orlando
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say
ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Pedestrian standing on street hit, killed by car in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 52-year-old man was killed when a car struck him Monday morning in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fatal collision happened around 5 a.m. on U.S. 441, north of Bella Cruz Drive. The...
click orlando
Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
Deputies: St. Pete men led police on high-speed chase, found with stolen guns
Two St. Petersburg men were arrested after leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
Comments / 2