ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

FWC civilian employee arrested for retail theft, Polk deputies say

click orlando
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apopka, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in a shooting in Apopka Monday morning, police said. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the area of 820 S Robinson Ave., near an auto body shop in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

How can I check the status of my driver’s license?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday addressed the question, “I am just outside my 30-day timeframe for paying my...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man shoots, kills family member in Winter Haven, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday deputies arrested a man who fatally shot his family member in Winter Haven earlier that morning. In a message posted to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch is said to have confessed to the shooting, which Judd said occurred at about 10 a.m.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Mulberry, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mulberry, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

Search for shooter continues after 7 wounded in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in the ongoing search for the person who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday and injured at least seven people. In a news release, police asked for witnesses in the shooting to come forward by calling 911...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
click orlando

Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Fwc
fox13news.com

HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting; shooter at large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for the person it said shot into a crowd, injuring at least seven people early Sunday morning. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at 2:22 a.m., a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street. During the fight, a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, Smith said.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
click orlando

Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy