This Is the Best Stromboli in New Jersey, and it’s Not Available in a Restaurant

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New JerseyBridget MulroyElizabeth, NJ
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Seagulls, the bane of the Jersey Shore: Getting fatter and more aggressive?
I despite seagulls. They are vile and menacing. Stalker of snacks, expert dive bombers, and prolific poopers. Sure, seagulls soaring over the sea look mighty majestic. And their squawking provides the soundtrack to any good Jersey Shore beach day. Plus, they are amazingly adaptive creatures, able to survive and thrive in both challenging marine and inland environments. And of course, every animal on the planet is part of the great "circle of life". (Except mosquitoes. Blood-sucking disease-carriers.)
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
Enjoy rock and roll with cookies and brownies at Confections of a Rock$tar bakery in Asbury Park, NJ
Who is your favorite drummer of all time? Phil Collins, Dave Grohl, Neal Peart, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Vinnie Paul, someone else?. At Confections of a Rock$tar bakery on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park, you can have that debate while enjoying something sweet to eat. The owner, Kimmee Masi, has...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
New Jersey Monthly
Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More
Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
Look up in the sky! Photos from one of the most unique traditions in NJ
This past weekend I went to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, and I was absolutely blown away. I have always wanted to do the 6 a.m. mass ascension of the hot air balloons, but for the past couple years I was either working the event or I was too busy to go. But this year, I was ready to go, I woke up at 5 a.m. and got dressed and headed to Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/1
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
4 of the Best Pizza Spots on the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ
Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best. We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.
It’s New Jersey tomato season, our salad days | Opinion
All over New Jersey, home gardeners like me are watching, watering and waiting as our home-grown tomatoes ... Jersey tomatoes ... blush red and ripen. Have you harvested yours yet?. Home gardeners in Cumberland, Camden, and other counties in the southern part of New Jersey may already be eating their...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Toddler drowns in Linden, NJ backyard pool
LINDEN — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a backyard pool at his grandmother's house. Linden police spokesman Chrisopher Guenther said family members found the toddler in the pool on McKinley Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began administering CPR after getting him out. The boy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead a short while later.
