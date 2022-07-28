The Ultimate Summer Boat Day In Nashville

rutherfordsource.com
Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club
In an effort to help grow the game of hockey and provide financial assistance to youth hockey teams in Tennessee, Dunkin’ of Tennessee donated $15,000 to the Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club. The donation comes entirely from Dunkin’s local network franchisees with the intention to alleviate the financial strain...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill. Thursday – Sunday, August...
John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years
John C. Tune Airport (JWN®) opened 36 years ago in 1986. JWN® is named for the late John Childress Tune Jr., the founding chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), pilot, attorney, and civic leader. Construction of what is now John C. Tune Airport began in 1983.
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Nashville Parent
Woolworth Theatre Announces Opening Dates
The newly built and revitalized Woolworth Theatre will officially open its doors on September 23rd, 2022, bringing downtown Nashville both a performance venue and cocktail lounge. The theatre, formerly Woolworth on Fifth, will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, which will feature two-time...
Downtown Nashville transforms for Music City Grand Prix
For the past several weeks crews have been busy putting up barriers and building grandstands. Road closures begin Sunday around Nissan Stadium and will only grow from there.
1 Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
1 person has been reported dead after a single motor vehicle accident in South Nashville on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on Culbertson Road, near Nolensville Pike.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
Tennesseans join in on Mega Millions excitement
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.
biztoc.com
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
WSMV
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption July 29, 2022
Only a few cats and dogs to choose from at PAWS this week, but that’s a good thing. Shows that all the other animals are getting adopted out to good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is...
wpln.org
Our bread and butter: Nashville’s changing food landscape
We’ve all been hearing significant chatter about the landmark restaurants we’ve lost in the last few years. What exactly makes a “landmark”. restaurant, and are we experiencing more loss than normal? Or, are we just cycling through some nostalgic sensitivity as storefronts reach their inevitable finish line?
OBITUARY: Randall Keith Jones
Randall Keith Jones entered this world on December 8th, 1954. He was welcomed into his heavenly father’s loving arms on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. He was born in Highland Park, MI to CD Jones and Charlotte Torango. Randy is survived by his wife, Renae Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; sons,...
OBITUARY: Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter
Mrs. Julie Anne Killebrew Mutter of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, she was 58 years old. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, she was preceded in death by her father, Hulan Killebrew. Julie is survived by her husband of 33 years, Freddie Scott Mutter; sons, Tyler Lutterman...
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
