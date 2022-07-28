ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Suspected tornado destroys barn in Western NY; line of severe storms headed to CNY

By Glenn Coin
newyorkupstate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newyorkupstate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wskg.org

Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes

WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
96.1 The Breeze

Tornado Touches Down In Western New York

It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Central New York until 8:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Herkimer, Chenango, Delaware, and Lewis Counties. This morning, radar indicated a possible tornado in the area of Letchworth...
ONEIDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Wyoming County, NY
Government
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible

It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Western Ny#Cny#The Tornado#Upstate New York#Steuben#Central New York
96.1 The Eagle

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
103.9 The Breeze

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Disaster Emergency declared in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down New Cannabis Lounge

The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy