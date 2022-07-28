Valdosta nonprofit offers resources for those in domestic violence situations

www.walb.com
Related
WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits. Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits.
WALB 10
Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment
800 book bags given away in Cairo ‘Back To School Blitz’. Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits. Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits. Tift Co. students head back to the classroom. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT.
wfxl.com
Four arrested for stealing mail from community mailboxes in Valdosta
Four people are facing felony charges of stealing mail from a community mailbox in Lowndes County, according to the Valdosta Police Department. During the early morning hours of July 30, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed four individuals at the Avery Apartments in the 400 block of Connell Road.
WALB 10
Thomasville police want new device to help fight crime
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Thomasville is moving forward with its plans to make the city safer. On Monday, city council members voted to send off an application for a $130,000 grant from the Community Oriented Policing microprogram, also known as COP. The grant would go towards a new security system they said will reduce crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royle King announced as Executive Director of the CSMB
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Royle King as Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys on August 1.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Thomasville boys raise money for family in need
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The young boys behind a lemonade stand are back and raising money for yet another family in need. The community service organization was started by four brothers, William Casper, Thomas Casper, JC Wise and Neil Wise. They’re hoping to serve the community with each lemonade they sell.
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who is heading to pre-K.
Charlie Adelson motion hearing set for Sept. 9
Charlie Adelson will face a Leon County judge on Sept. 2 to see whether he will be granted pre-trial release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
WALB 10
800 book bags given away in Cairo ‘Back To School Blitz’
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 800 book bags were donated to students in hopes to get the school year off to a good start. Hundreds gathered in a line Saturday morning for a chance to get their hands on supplies gathered over the span of weeks. “The line...
douglasnow.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise, CRMC updates visitation policy
After months of a decline in new COVID-19 cases, health officials have reported a rise in local cases and positive inpatients patients at Coffee Regional Medical Center. CRMC officials announced a new visitation policy due to the rise, as well as the hospital moving back into the "Elevated Risk" level.
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating traffic death on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder
VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
Covid numbers surge in Lowndes County
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — "My freshman year was very chaotic and like a lot of information was not very well distributed," says Jarrett Bucken. Valdosta State Junior Jarrett Bucken says due to recent covid numbers spiking he is nervous about the new semester. "There were instances where you know,...
WALB 10
Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show. It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend. The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.
FDOH: Latest Withlacoochee River water tests met water quality standards
The Florida Department of Health announced Friday that a river in three area counties has improved its water quality to acceptable levels.
Comments / 0