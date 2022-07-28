Valdosta nonprofit offers resources for those in domestic violence situations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Thomasville is moving forward with its plans to make the city safer. On Monday, city council members voted to send off an application for a $130,000 grant from the Community Oriented Policing microprogram, also known as COP. The grant would go towards a new security system they said will reduce crime.

THOMASVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO