Review: In joyous return to Tampa, Kendrick Lamar and 13,000 fans deliver literally floor-shaking performance at Amalie Arena

One of Dunedin’s culinary gems heads across the bridge—and then some—next month when it opens a second location all the way in Wesley Chapel. Located at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay's second The Living Room will celebrate its soft opening within the next few weeks. Boasting the same global-inspired cuisine and refined , yet welcoming decor as its flagship location in Dunedin, the official opening date is slated for sometime in August. About 50% of Wesley Chapel's menu is composed of signature dishes—like black and blue nachos, brown butter seared scallops, and its porcini mushroom burger, as the other half will feature new dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Rhynes. New items include flash-fried pork dumplings, spicy chargrilled pork chops, goat cheese and pancetta flatbread, shrimp garganelli pasta and roasted beet "carpaccio," alongside many more.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO