Review: In joyous return to Tampa, Kendrick Lamar and 13,000 fans deliver literally floor-shaking performance at Amalie Arena

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
$2M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Cat Power brings latest 'Covers' album to downtown Tampa next month
The setlist for Chan Marshall's last Tampa Bay appearance—opening for Alanis Morissette at the old Gary—included a cover of The Rolling Stones. The 50-year-old indie songwriting icon's last local headlining set in September 2019 included takes on Nick Cave, The Velvet Underground and even Lana Del Rey. To...
Review: In St. Pete, Stephen Marley delivers ethereal takes on his and dad's songs at Jannus Live (w/photos)
A bus to Babylon stopped at St. Petersburg’s Jannus Live last night when Stephen Marley—an eight-time Grammy-winning reggae artist, and second eldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley—left nothing to be desired in an absolutely ethereal performance. After two openers, Blvk H3ro and The Ries Brothers, Marley’s...
Bob Marley is coming to Tampa next year
Bob Marley is coming to Tampa Bay. No, not that Bob Marley. This Bob Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine—and he’s coming to downtown Tampa in March. He’s no reggae icon, but Marley has appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman”, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central and gained a national following for his stand-up routines and radio segment, “The World According to Bob.”
Play about Tampa’s civil rights lunch counter sit-in is part of Stagework Theatre’s 40th anniversary season
Tampa Bay’s longest running professional theater company, Stageworks Theatre, celebrates its 40th anniversary with new season announcements. Stageworks Theatre’s 2022-2023 six-show season will mark one of its most ambitious yet, with titles like “The Color Purple,” the premiere of Tampa playwright’s “When the Righteous Triumph” and many more.
Black Wall Street archaeologist Alicia Odewale is part of National Geographic Live series coming to Tampa
The National Geographic Live series will return to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts next year. The traveling series brings audiences into the experiences and research of speakers from across the world. Tampa's 2023 National Geographic Live three-show series features marine biologist Diva Amon, photographer and filmmaker Ami...
Tampa Repertory Theatre announces plays for 2022-23 season kicking off this fall
Three new plays are coming to The Tampa Repertory Theatre for its 2022-23 season starting this fall. Across three Tampa stages, the theater will present “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “The Elephant Man” and “All My Sons.”. This season’s theme revolves around ideas of...
Stephen Marley plays his Grammy-winning songs and dad's in St. Pete this weekend
You can, indeed, get to Babylon by bus, and the ride runs through St. Petersburg this weekend when the seed of a legend plays Jannus Live on Sunday, July 31. That's where Stephen Marley will play not just the songs that have earned him eight Grammy awards, but also cuts from dad’s iconic catalog, too.
33 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Genre-re-defining hip-hop duo They Hate Change has landed its Jagjaguwar debut, Finally, New, on countless best-of-the-year-so-far lists and racked up acclaim from critics drawn to a fresh, anglophilian, brand of rap that borrows from what feels like every strain of club music worth its salt. The Tampa group's no-cover Sunday...
freeFall Theatre’s 2022-23 season is off and running in St. Petersburg
St. Pete’s freeFall Theatre has a packed schedule in store for its upcoming season. Tickets are now available for a season filled with two world premieres, classic adventures, romance and more. In addition to the shows, the theater will also bring back gameNights, movie screenings, concerts and cabarets to its packed schedule.
Tampa Bay Comic Convention expects record attendance
The convention features hundreds of booths, celebrity guests, panel discussions, photo opportunities, and more
Ferg’s buys a pirate ship
July 29, 2022 - Mark Ferguson, owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill, is bringing a taste of Gasparilla to St. Petersburg next week. The Vanity, a float formerly owned by Tampa’s Bonney-Read Krewe, will now “dock” at the St. Pete institution across from Tropicana Field. Ferguson reportedly paid $33,000 for the pirate ship, which he plans to display in Ferg’s courtyard. It will cross the bay to 1320 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg on Monday.
Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands are in downtown Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention!. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is back at the Tampa Convention Center. Thousands have been attending all weekend, many in costume. The Tampa Comic Convention started in 2010. They canceled it in 2020 because...
Smokin' Js closes in Gulfport, Dunedin's Living Room coming to Wesley Chapel, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news
One of Dunedin’s culinary gems heads across the bridge—and then some—next month when it opens a second location all the way in Wesley Chapel. Located at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay's second The Living Room will celebrate its soft opening within the next few weeks. Boasting the same global-inspired cuisine and refined , yet welcoming decor as its flagship location in Dunedin, the official opening date is slated for sometime in August. About 50% of Wesley Chapel's menu is composed of signature dishes—like black and blue nachos, brown butter seared scallops, and its porcini mushroom burger, as the other half will feature new dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Rhynes. New items include flash-fried pork dumplings, spicy chargrilled pork chops, goat cheese and pancetta flatbread, shrimp garganelli pasta and roasted beet "carpaccio," alongside many more.
July was the hottest month ever recorded in Tampa
If it felt like July was the hottest month of your life, it's because it probably was. This morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that July 2022 was the hottest month ever recorded in Tampa's history. According to the NWS, last month had an average temperature of 86.3 degrees...
Where Can You Find Tampa Bay’s Best Chicken Wings?
Everyone has their favorite chicken wing place. With that, people have gotten into heated discussions about which place is better. We’ve seen families stop speaking to each other over this subject! Now to add hot sauce to the drummie and fan this heated discussion, here are Yelp’s Top Five highest rated places where you can get delicious chicken wings:
Dave Sunday of Sunday’s Delicatessen explains why he closed his popular Ybor City eatery
For hours on Thursday, July 28—Sunday’s Delicatessen’s second to last day open—the line sprawled out of the door and onto the Ybor City sidewalk. The breakfast rush turned into the lunch rush as loyal customers patiently waited for one last Sunday’s sandwich. Dave and Gina Sunday, and the rest of their skeleton crew, locked the doors before 2 p.m., telling customers they had run out of food.
Applications for Creative Pinellas' $2,000 emerging artist grants are now open
Nonprofit arts agency Creative Pinellas has announced its latest chance for budding local artists to earn a career jumpstart. The organization’s 2023 Emerging Artist Grant is now open for applications. The program is designed to uplift and assist artists early in their professional career with a $2,000 financial grant, mentorship and a spot in a group exhibition.
15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay
Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
Where To Get A Unique Steakhouse Experience in Tampa
The Brazilian restaurant atmosphere is one that requires much prestige and authenticity in the food and environment. For those eager to try a Rodizio chef-prepared menu, the ultimate steakhouse experience in Tampa is waiting for you at Terra Gaucha. For churrasco and churrascaria dining, Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is a one-stop shop for endless top-shelf meats paired with one of the best salad bars and tons of unique, upscale wines.
St. Pete residents demand housing in final community conversation about Tropicana Field site redevelopment
What is to become of the 86 acres encompassing St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant District where Tropicana Field now sits? The space has a long history of broken promises, which Mayor Ken Welch is trying to amend. He remembers those broken promises, having grown up in the area before...
