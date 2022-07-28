Marilyn Monroe Biopic, ‘Blonde,’ Releases First Trailer

Netflix’s upcoming film about Marilyn Monroe, “BLONDE,” has fans of the iconic classic actress excited. The first full trailer for the film has dropped.

The biopic, starring Ana de Armas as Monroe, released a teaser and some behind-the-scenes photos before dropping the full trailer. Fans were already excited for the film, especially so now after seeing the full trailer.

The trailer, lasting 2 minutes and 8 seconds, begins with de Armas as Monroe sitting in her dressing room, with fans chanting “Marilyn!” outside. She walks out in her sparkly dress and the fans greet her with more cheers. The scene then cuts to Monroe meeting with a man at dinner, where he asks her, “How did you get your start?” to which she responds, “What start?” The man explains that he meant her start in movies, and the scene, which up until this point has been in black and white, cuts to a scene in color in which Monroe stands uncomfortably holding a script with a man standing very close to her. The scene goes back to the black and white dinner, and Monroe says, “I guess I was discovered,” looking uncomfortable.

Right off the bat, it is clear that the film intends to show viewers what was behind the smiling face that was Marilyn Monroe. Monroe (born Norma Jeane Mortenson) was known for always putting on a show. After her death due to a drug overdose in 1962, it was clear that the actress was struggling. The trailer for “BLONDE” has no issue displaying that.

“BLONDE” Trailer Shows Real Marilyn Monroe

The trailer shows de Armas’ Monroe talking about how she is constantly playing Marilyn Monroe, and implying that Monroe herself is a character.

“I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe,” she says in the trailer. “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist. When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her as the camera is rolling.”

The trailer then reads “WATCHED BY ALL, SEEN BY NONE” in between cuts of Monroe breaking down.

Fans received the trailer very well, stating that the film looks promising in doing justice to Marilyn.

YouTuber user Davis Stevens commented: “Marilyn is such a complex and tragic figure. She deserves to be portrayed with sincerity and humanity and this definitely looks promising.”

“BLONDE” also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, two of Monroe’s husbands, as well as Julianne Nicholson as Monroe’s mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy. Andrew Dominik directs, with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardener, and more serving as producers on the film.

The film will premiere to stream on Netflix on September 23.

